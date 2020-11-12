Greek objection to seismic surveys null, void: Turkey

  • November 12 2020 08:58:00

Greek objection to seismic surveys null, void: Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Greek objection to seismic surveys null, void: Turkey

Turkey late on Nov. 11 dismissed as "null and void" a recent statement by Greece on a Turkish seismic research ship operating in Turkish waters in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy released a statement responding to the Greek Foreign Ministry's claim that the recently announced activity of the Oruç Reis research vessel "is in violation of international law and undermines peace and stability in the region."

"These statements are based on Greece's maximalist maritime boundary claims that are contrary to international law and customs, and it is null and void for us [Turkey]," Aksoy asserted.

Underlining Turkey's determination to protect its legitimate rights and interests of both itself and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Aksoy called on Athens to take up Turkey on its call for dialogue without preconditions.

"If Greece is sincere with its statements calling for solution in the region, then it should respond positively to our calls for dialogue without preconditions instead of making statements that would increase tensions, carrying out military activities or misleading and provoking third-parties against Turkey."

Turkey issued another navigational telex, or Navtex, for the area in the Eastern Mediterranean where it will conduct seismic research activities until Nov. 23.

According to the announcement, the mission, which will be carried out by the Oruc Reis, will continue for 12 days starting Wednesday.

It will conduct various geological, geophysical, hydrographic and oceanographic surveys, particularly on its continental shelf, while also searching for natural resources.

A Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area as well as other information.

In August, Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal, spurning Turkey's goodwill gesture in halting its search.

Declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal "null and void," Turkey authorized the Oruc Reis to continue its activities in an area within Turkey's continental shelf.

East Mediterranean,

MOST POPULAR

  1. A new era may open for Armenia

    A new era may open for Armenia

  2. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  3. Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace

    Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace

  4. New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

    New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

  5. President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy

    President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy
Recommended
Turkey forewarns Pompeo on religion ahead of visit

Turkey forewarns Pompeo on religion ahead of visit
Senior Turkish official meets UKs spy chief

Senior Turkish official meets UK's spy chief

Greek-flagged tanker, Turkish boat collision kills 4 in Med

Greek-flagged tanker, Turkish boat collision kills 4 in Med
EU official congratulates newly elected TRNC president

EU official congratulates newly elected TRNC president
Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace

Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace
Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour
WORLD Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy on Nov. 11 passed the symbolic one million mark, while almost 43,000 people have died, according to official data.    
ECONOMY Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans

Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans

Business representatives in Turkey welcomed pledges on Nov. 11 by the country's president to improve the country's investment environment.
SPORTS Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey's national team drew 3-3 with Croatia in a friendly match thriller on Nov. 11 at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.