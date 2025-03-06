Greek gov’t to face no-confidence vote amid protests

Greek gov’t to face no-confidence vote amid protests

ATHENS
Greek gov’t to face no-confidence vote amid protests

People run to avoid tear gas during clashes with riot police, as the Greek opposition parties have challenged the country's center-right government with a censure motion in parliament over a devastating rail disaster nearly two years ago, in Athens, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Protesters launched gasoline bombs and fireworks in clashes with police outside Greece's parliament late on March 5, in renewed nationwide protests calling for politicians to be held accountable for a 2023 rail disaster that killed 57 people.

Greece's center-right government is expected to face a no-confidence vote on March 7 as opposition parties submitted a motion against the government over its handling of the country's worst rail tragedy.

School and university students are increasing the pressure on the embattled government, announcing a new protest rally for March 7.

Late on March 6 outside parliament, police dispersed a large demonstration with tear gas and stun grenades after protesters set fire to bins and threw firebombs.

Over 8,000 people ,according to the authorities, had earlier gathered in a protest called by labor groups. Similar protests were held in Thessaloniki and several other Greek cities.

"The Greek people are determined not to allow this crime to be forgotten," communist party leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas said at the Athens protest, referring to the 2023 train disaster.

"All those responsible must be sanctioned, no matter how high they are," he said.

Pasok party leader Nikos Androulakis said the motion was filed because of what he claimed was the conservative government's "criminal incompetence.”

Three leftist and left-wing parties -- Syriza, New Left and Course of Freedom, supported the move.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is certain to defeat the motion, has accused the opposition of peddling "nightmarish" lies about the accident.

Mitsotakis' ruling New Democracy party has 156 lawmakers in the 300-seat chamber, enough to survive the censure motion, expected to be held after a three-day debate.

He had also handily defeated a similar motion last year.

"There never was a [cover-up]," Mitsotakis said, dismissing the claims as a "colourful collection of myths, fantasies and lies.”

Rival party leaders said the government had ignored repeated signs and warnings that Greece's railways were chronically underfunded and accident-prone.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

    Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

  2. The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

    The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

  3. Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

    Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

  4. Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

    Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

  5. Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

    Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire
Recommended
The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Womens Day

The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day
Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire
Hamas officials say delegation in Cairo for Gaza truce talks

Hamas officials say delegation in Cairo for Gaza truce talks
Court orders South Korea’s Yoon released from jail

Court orders South Korea’s Yoon released from jail
Thousands stranded as WWII bomb halts traffic at Paris train station

Thousands stranded as WWII bomb halts traffic at Paris train station
First Friday of Ramadan sees tight security, restrictions at Al-Aqsa

First Friday of Ramadan sees tight security, restrictions at Al-Aqsa
US moves to revoke visas over Hamas support with reported AI use

US moves to revoke visas over Hamas support with reported AI use
WORLD The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Womens Day

The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

Imagine a world where women are denied the fundamental rights to education, voting, property and autonomy. A world where safety, dignity, and independence are not guarantees, but daily battles. This world, though seemingly archaic, remains a harsh reality for too many women and girls.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿