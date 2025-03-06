Greek gov’t to face no-confidence vote amid protests

ATHENS

People run to avoid tear gas during clashes with riot police, as the Greek opposition parties have challenged the country's center-right government with a censure motion in parliament over a devastating rail disaster nearly two years ago, in Athens, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Protesters launched gasoline bombs and fireworks in clashes with police outside Greece's parliament late on March 5, in renewed nationwide protests calling for politicians to be held accountable for a 2023 rail disaster that killed 57 people.

Greece's center-right government is expected to face a no-confidence vote on March 7 as opposition parties submitted a motion against the government over its handling of the country's worst rail tragedy.

School and university students are increasing the pressure on the embattled government, announcing a new protest rally for March 7.

Late on March 6 outside parliament, police dispersed a large demonstration with tear gas and stun grenades after protesters set fire to bins and threw firebombs.

Over 8,000 people ,according to the authorities, had earlier gathered in a protest called by labor groups. Similar protests were held in Thessaloniki and several other Greek cities.

"The Greek people are determined not to allow this crime to be forgotten," communist party leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas said at the Athens protest, referring to the 2023 train disaster.

"All those responsible must be sanctioned, no matter how high they are," he said.

Pasok party leader Nikos Androulakis said the motion was filed because of what he claimed was the conservative government's "criminal incompetence.”

Three leftist and left-wing parties -- Syriza, New Left and Course of Freedom, supported the move.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is certain to defeat the motion, has accused the opposition of peddling "nightmarish" lies about the accident.

Mitsotakis' ruling New Democracy party has 156 lawmakers in the 300-seat chamber, enough to survive the censure motion, expected to be held after a three-day debate.

He had also handily defeated a similar motion last year.

"There never was a [cover-up]," Mitsotakis said, dismissing the claims as a "colourful collection of myths, fantasies and lies.”

Rival party leaders said the government had ignored repeated signs and warnings that Greece's railways were chronically underfunded and accident-prone.