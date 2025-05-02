Greek FM visits historic Istanbul seminary in push for reopening

ISTANBUL

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has paid a rare visit to the historic Halki Seminary situated on one of Istanbul’s Princes’ Islands as part of his trip to Türkiye.

Gerapetritis toured the theological school on Heybeliada and held talks with Bishop Kassianos of Arabissos.

His visit to the seminary followed a meeting with Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew on April 30.

Gerapetritis reiterated Athens’ longstanding aspiration for the reinstatement of the seminary’s educational function.

“Our hope is that it will one day reopen. This would be a powerful symbol of universality, tolerance and culture,” he declared, as cited in a communique from the Greek Foreign Ministry.

His visit also included stops at the recently restored Maraşlı Greek Primary School in Istanbul’s Fatih district and the Fener Patriarchate itself, further underlining the cultural and religious significance of his engagements.

This marks Gerapetritis’ first visit to the Orthodox center in Istanbul since assuming the helm of Greece’s Foreign Ministry.

According to a separate statement, the minister also convened with members of Greek correspondents based in Istanbul.

The prospect of reopening the Halki Seminary, which has remained shuttered since 1971, was previously broached during a visit by Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tekin last year.

At the time, Tekin said that preparatory measures were underway within his ministry to enable the seminary’s reactivation.

Founded in 1844, the seminary served as the most prominent educational center of Orthodox Christianity until its closure. A 1971 ruling by Türkiye’s Constitutional Court required all private higher education institutions to be affiliated with state universities. The Patriarchate’s refusal to comply with this regulation led to the seminary’s shutdown.

Over its 127 years of operation, the seminary trained nearly 1,000 students, including 12 patriarchs — among them the current Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.