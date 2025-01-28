Greek defense minister criticizes Türkiye's 'Blue Homeland' doctrine

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has criticized Türkiye's maritime doctrine “Blue Homeland,” which envisions the nation’s full control and dominance over the surrounding seas.

"My country, and I personally, support Türkiye's journey toward European Union membership and a shared European future. However, claims like ‘Blue Homeland,' did not even exist 20 years ago. Nobody had heard anything about it," Dendias remarked during a speech in Chicago, the U.S.

He described Ankara’s doctrine as a "neo-imperialist, neo-Ottoman fantasy" that likely reflects only a faction of Türkiye's framework, rather than the whole political structure.

The “Blue Homeland” doctrine, initially conceptualized by Turkish naval strategists in 2006 and subsequently adopted by the government, seeks to assert Türkiye’s dominance over surrounding maritime territories and resources. This approach has fueled enduring disputes with Greece over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

Dendias asserted that the doctrine is predicated on violating international boundaries.

"It flagrantly breaches internationally recognized borders and contravenes international law. It is a complete nonsense that will never be realized,” he declared.

This stance has placed Türkiye at odds with Greece — a neighboring country whose proximity makes it an essential gateway for Ankara integration into the European Union and the broader Western bloc, the Greek minister said.

"Türkiye could achieve agreements with Greece on nearly all contentious matters with remarkable ease under one condition: Adherence to international law, maritime law, the U.N. Charter, recognized borders and international treaties."

The doctrine, coupled with Türkiye's burgeoning naval capabilities, has reignited apprehension in Greece. Greek officials and media have increasingly portrayed these developments as potential threats to regional sovereignty. Recently, the Greek media outlet Pentapostagma published an analysis cautioning that Türkiye’s naval advancements could significantly challenge Greece's strategic position in the Aegean Sea.

