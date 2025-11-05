Greek Cyprus seeks to launch Mideast security body

NICOSIA
Greek Cyprus aims to set up a regional body to enhance security in the Middle East, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Nov. 4, describing it as a potential platform to support stability.

Revealing the proposal publicly for the first time, Christodoulides said his country was working to “cultivate the required political conditions” to establish a framework for regional safety and cooperation.

“Think of it as a kind of NATO or OSCE for the Middle East, which would highlight the advantages of strengthening regional collaboration,” Christodoulides said at a conference in Nicosia.

NATO functions as a Western defense alliance, while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) evolved from a Cold War-era initiative designed to facilitate dialogue between East and West.

Christodoulides said Greek Cyprus was prepared to lead the effort, presenting itself as a diplomatic bridge between Europe and its southern partners.

The EU member state has acted as an evacuation hub for foreign civilians escaping Middle Eastern conflicts, including air operations from Sudan and other unstable regions.

His statement came as the EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas’ planned visit to Greek Cyprus on Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman slams the southern side on the signing of a preliminary memorandum for the export of Israeli gas to Greek Cyprus.

“It is impossible for decisions to be taken without our consent and by disregarding the sovereign rights of Turkish Cypriots,” he said.

“What we are saying is clear. Turkish Cypriots are one of the two equal founding partners on this island and no decision can be taken without our will, while ignoring their sovereign rights on matters such as energy and maritime jurisdiction,” he said.

He added: “As is known, following the elections, I stated that I would not respond to comments from the south regarding a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus issue — whether such remarks come from the leadership or not — and that I would not engage in a blame game even before talks begin. I remain committed to that position.”

