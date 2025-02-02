Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025

ISTANBUL

The Greek consul general in Istanbul, Konstantinos Koutras, expects 2025 to be a record year for tourism between Greece and Türkiye, with plans to issue more than 200,000 visas.

"There is a continuous rise in tourism. Every year we break the previous year's record," Koutras said in an interview with daily Milliyet published on Feb. 2.

He noted efforts to extend tourism from Türkiye to Greece beyond the summer months in coordination with Greek tourism professionals.

"Greece is also a suitable place for winter tourism destinations," he said, citing ski resorts and mountaineering opportunities.

The Greek consulate general aims to issue over 200,000 visas this year, Koutras said, noting that many will be multi-entry visas.

He recommended that Turkish travelers visit the popular islands of Crete and Rhodes in September or October, highlighting fewer crowds and better quality food at lower prices. He added that travelers without children already tend to favor the fall months.

"I predict that 2025 will be a record year," he said.

Koutras also noted a significant influx of Greek tourists to Türkiye, particularly to Istanbul, İzmir and Bodrum. Cappadocia is another favored destination, he said, calling it the place he has visited the most in Türkiye.

"I have been there maybe 15 times," he said. "I have also done a hot air balloon tour, I love it. The people of Cappadocia have a unique dynamic that draws you there."