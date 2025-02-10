Greece to protest Italy over defense deal with Türkiye’s Baykar: Report

Greece to protest Italy over defense deal with Türkiye’s Baykar: Report

ATHENS
Greece to protest Italy over defense deal with Türkiye’s Baykar: Report

Greece is preparing to present a formal protest to Italy over its failure to notify European Union member states about the sale of Italian aerospace giant Piaggio Aerospace to Turkish defense company Baykar, according to Greek media.

As reported by the Kathimerini newspaper, Athens is deeply irked by the way the way Piaggio Aerospace was sold to Baykar in December 2024, citing an EU regulation mandating the notification of other member states when foreign investment firms acquire assets within the bloc.

Greek sources speaking to the newspaper underscored that Italy's omission constitutes a breach of this regulation.

By compiling this protest dossier, Greece seeks to underscore its discontent over being left uninformed about the deal.

However, sources indicate that while Athens will continue to closely monitor the matter, it does not intend to take any direct action to obstruct the sale.

This development follows Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias' Jan. 29 meeting with France’s Ambassador to Greece, Laurence Auer, during which he conveyed Athens’ unease regarding reports of a potential sale of Meteor air-to-air missiles to Türkiye.

Simultaneously, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to raise the issue of Meteor missile sales during his tête-à-tête with French President Emmanuel Macron at the AI summit in Paris on Feb. 10.

Greek media claimed that Mitsotakis will urge France to abstain from proceeding with the sale, though the likelihood of Athens successfully blocking such a transaction remains slim.

Kathimerini further reported that during an informal exchange with Macron at the EU Summit in Brussels, Mitsotakis sought clarification on the potential sale of Meteor missiles to Türkiye. In response, the French president reportedly indicated that while the U.K. has engaged in discussions with Türkiye, no definitive agreement has been reached.

French sources cited by Kathimerini emphasized that Meteor missiles are produced by the MBDA consortium, comprising not only France but also the U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain and Sweden.

As a result, they argued, France does not hold exclusive decision-making authority over such sales. Greece currently possesses an arsenal of 36 Meteor missiles.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

    Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

  2. Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

    Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

  3. Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

    Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

  4. Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

    Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

  5. Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent

    Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent
Recommended
Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning
Trump floats Ukraine may be Russian someday ahead of Zelensky-Vance meeting

Trump floats Ukraine 'may be Russian someday' ahead of Zelensky-Vance meeting
World leaders seek elusive AI common ground at Paris summit

World leaders seek elusive AI common ground at Paris summit
Trump warns all hell will break loose if Gaza hostages not returned

Trump warns 'all hell' will break loose if Gaza hostages not returned
Israel’s renaming of West Bank is step toward annexation: Palestine

Israel’s renaming of West Bank is step toward annexation: Palestine
Syria leader says thousands joining new army

Syria leader says thousands joining new army
Almost all nations miss new new climate targets decline

Almost all nations miss new new climate targets decline
WORLD Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel appeared increasingly fragile Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned "all hell" would break loose unless Hamas releases every Israeli hostage by the weekend.
ECONOMY Norways sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's giant sovereign wealth fund, worth nearly $1.75 trillion, invested over $1.57 billion in company shares in Türkiye as of the end of 2024.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿