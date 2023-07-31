Greece starts construction of 35-km fence on Turkish border

Yorgo Kırbaki- ATHENS

The Greek authorities have initiated construction work for a 35-kilometer-long steel fence along the Meriç River as part of the first phase of a new 140-kilometer-long wall project on the Turkish border to prevent irregular migration.

Subcontractor companies have started to work in the area, including tree cutting, clearing the area and opening roads for the passage of construction machinery.

According to the agreement signed in March between the Greek government and the companies “Terna” and “Intrakat,” the construction of the 35-kilometer-long fence will cost 99.2 million euros ($109 million).

The cost is being covered by the Greek government as the European Union refused to finance the project.

The 35-kilometer-long and 5-meter-high steel fence will be built between the towns of Didymoteicho (Dimetoka) and Soufli (Sofulu), located near the Turkish border.

The construction is expected to be completed within a year.

Additionally, seven anti-ballistic observation towers with steel cabins will be built in the reigon. The planned devices for the fence will include state-of-the-art fiber optic detectors, cameras with the capability of monitoring up to 15 kilometers into Turkish territory, and solar-powered UAVs.

There are already two steel fences, one 12.5 kilometers long and the other 26.5 kilometers long, adding up to 39 kilometers on the Greek side.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers hoping to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.