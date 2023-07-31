Greece starts construction of 35-km fence on Turkish border

Greece starts construction of 35-km fence on Turkish border

Yorgo Kırbaki- ATHENS
Greece starts construction of 35-km fence on Turkish border

The Greek authorities have initiated construction work for a 35-kilometer-long steel fence along the Meriç River as part of the first phase of a new 140-kilometer-long wall project on the Turkish border to prevent irregular migration.

Subcontractor companies have started to work in the area, including tree cutting, clearing the area and opening roads for the passage of construction machinery.

According to the agreement signed in March between the Greek government and the companies “Terna” and “Intrakat,” the construction of the 35-kilometer-long fence will cost 99.2 million euros ($109 million).

The cost is being covered by the Greek government as the European Union refused to finance the project.

The 35-kilometer-long and 5-meter-high steel fence will be built between the towns of Didymoteicho (Dimetoka) and Soufli (Sofulu), located near the Turkish border.

The construction is expected to be completed within a year.

Additionally, seven anti-ballistic observation towers with steel cabins will be built in the reigon. The planned devices for the fence will include state-of-the-art fiber optic detectors, cameras with the capability of monitoring up to 15 kilometers into Turkish territory, and solar-powered UAVs.

There are already two steel fences, one 12.5 kilometers long and the other 26.5 kilometers long, adding up to 39 kilometers on the Greek side.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers hoping to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Greece, immigrant,

ARTS & LIFE Europes night trains make bumpy comeback

Europe's night trains make bumpy comeback
LATEST NEWS

  1. Europe's night trains make bumpy comeback

    Europe's night trains make bumpy comeback

  2. France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

    France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

  3. Interior Ministry sets deadline for Syrians to leave Istanbul

    Interior Ministry sets deadline for Syrians to leave Istanbul

  4. Turkish military 'neutralizes' 12 PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

    Turkish military 'neutralizes' 12 PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

  5. 6,900 hectares of land reduce to ashes: Minister

    6,900 hectares of land reduce to ashes: Minister
Recommended
‘Quake zone at risk of infections passed on by mosquitoes’

‘Quake zone at risk of infections passed on by mosquitoes’
‘Extensive breakfast menus lead to excessive food waste’

‘Extensive breakfast menus lead to excessive food waste’
Excavation alleged to be ‘treasure hunt’

Excavation alleged to be ‘treasure hunt’
Interior Ministry sets deadline for Syrians to leave Istanbul

Interior Ministry sets deadline for Syrians to leave Istanbul
Turkish military neutralizes 12 PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

Turkish military 'neutralizes' 12 PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria
6,900 hectares of land reduce to ashes: Minister

6,900 hectares of land reduce to ashes: Minister
WORLD Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters

Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters

Wildfires that have scorched Greece for more than two weeks were on Saturday mostly under control, but firefighters remained in key hotspots with strong winds still a threat, officials said.

ECONOMY France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

France has suspended all development aid and budgetary support to Niger following a military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum, the French Foreign Ministry said.

SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.