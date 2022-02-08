Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

Yorgo Kırbaki-Athens

The Greek government is looking for ways to counter Turkish drones, seeking anti-drone technologies from Israel as well as mulling diplomatic efforts.

Even though, it recently received six Rafale fighter jets from France, the acquisition of those airplanes did not ease Greece’s concerns over Turkey’s unmanned aerial vehicles and armed drones, according to the Greek media outlets.

As part of those efforts, during a visit he paid to Israel on Jan. 20, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos explored options to acquire anti-drone technologies from this country, the Greek daily To Vima said.

In the time being, Greek authorities do not plan to buy unmanned aerial vehicles but lean more toward the idea of acquiring advanced anti-drone technologies to be deployed against Turkish drones, according to the newspaper.

Moreover, the Greek Foreign Ministry mulls exerting diplomatic pressure on Germany for this country to stop selling some parts which are used in the production of Turkish drones, the newspaper said.

Recently, a retired Greek general commented in an article that Turkey’s unmanned aerial vehicles, flying in a large area stretching from the Evros (Meriç) River on the common border in the north to the Greek island of Meis, or Kastellorizo, have become a “headache,” for Greece.

The low-cost Bayraktar TB2 drones are capable of executing three to four flights a day at low, medium and high altitudes, observing the movements of the Greek navy ships and defenses on the Greek Islands, Evangelos Yeorgusis said.

“It is already not easy for Greece to deal with this and it will become even more difficult if Turkey increases the number of drones and the number of flights,” the retired general commented.