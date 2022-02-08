Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

  • February 08 2022 07:00:00

Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

Yorgo Kırbaki-Athens
Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

The Greek government is looking for ways to counter Turkish drones, seeking anti-drone technologies from Israel as well as mulling diplomatic efforts.

Even though, it recently received six Rafale fighter jets from France, the acquisition of those airplanes did not ease Greece’s concerns over Turkey’s unmanned aerial vehicles and armed drones, according to the Greek media outlets.

As part of those efforts, during a visit he paid to Israel on Jan. 20, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos explored options to acquire anti-drone technologies from this country, the Greek daily To Vima said.

In the time being, Greek authorities do not plan to buy unmanned aerial vehicles but lean more toward the idea of acquiring advanced anti-drone technologies to be deployed against Turkish drones, according to the newspaper.

Moreover, the Greek Foreign Ministry mulls exerting diplomatic pressure on Germany for this country to stop selling some parts which are used in the production of Turkish drones, the newspaper said.

Recently, a retired Greek general commented in an article that Turkey’s unmanned aerial vehicles, flying in a large area stretching from the Evros (Meriç) River on the common border in the north to the Greek island of Meis, or Kastellorizo, have become a “headache,” for Greece.

The low-cost Bayraktar TB2 drones are capable of executing three to four flights a day at low, medium and high altitudes, observing the movements of the Greek navy ships and defenses on the Greek Islands, Evangelos Yeorgusis said.

“It is already not easy for Greece to deal with this and it will become even more difficult if Turkey increases the number of drones and the number of flights,” the retired general commented.

WORLD Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

    Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

  2. Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

    Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

  3. Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family

    Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family

  4. MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

    MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

  5. Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer

    Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer
Recommended
Galatasaray played with COVID-19 infected players, says Efes coach

Galatasaray played with COVID-19 infected players, says Efes coach
Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

Construction near iconic mosque sparks row
Conflict may occur in Middle East due to climate change: Report

Conflict may occur in Middle East due to climate change: Report
Turkish rock legend remembered with commemorative events

Turkish rock legend remembered with commemorative events
Businesses in Van pinning hopes on flights from Tehran

Businesses in Van pinning hopes on flights from Tehran
Regulator mulling steps to improve couriers’ work conditions

Regulator mulling steps to improve couriers’ work conditions
WORLD Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority- including a communications chief who insisted the British prime minister is “not a total clown."
ECONOMY Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

Turkey’s automotive exports declined 1.6 percent in January to $2.2 billion, while supply industry exports rose 7 percent, according to the Automotive Exporters Association (OİB).

SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.