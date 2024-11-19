Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

ISTANBUL
The Greek authorities have initiated efforts to extend the visa-on-arrival scheme for Turkish citizens visiting 10 islands, just before the program’s scheduled conclusion at the end of 2024, Turkish media has reported.

Since April 1, Turkish nationals have been able to visit 10 Greek islands for up to seven days under the visa-on-arrival scheme.

The program, set to expire at the close of 2024, has drawn considerable interest, becoming a focal destination during the past summer for Turks grappling with Schengen visa challenges.

Greece’s Northern Aegean Regional Governor Konstantinos Moutzouris proposed expanding the scope of the on-the-spot travel visa arrangement to encompass non-Schengen visitors, including those from Türkiye, for the upcoming year, according to daily Milliyet.

Local authorities' recommendation has been endorsed by the Greek government, with Athens expected to initiate discussions with the European Union in the near future, the daily added.

According to Greek authorities, a total of 54,373 Turkish tourists visited the islands between April and August alone.

The influx of Turkish tourists to Greek islands has corresponded with a reduction in visitor numbers to prominent Turkish tourism hubs such as Bodrum and Çeşme.

Firuz Bağlıkaya, the head of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), highlighted that the prevalence of boutique hotels on Greek islands, contrasted with Türkiye’s large-scale resort infrastructure catering to mass tourism, is among the factors influencing pricing dynamics.

During the peak months of July and August, Greek islands offered an approximate 30 percent cost advantage, he said.

“However, competitively priced packages introduced within Türkiye during September and October significantly boosted domestic occupancy rates, reinvigorating the local tourism market during these months,” the sector representative expressed.

