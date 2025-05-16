Greece implements new measures on Santorini

ATHENS
Greek authorities have enacted a series of civil protection measures on the island of Santorini in response to seismic activity recorded in February and March, signaling concerns over a potential major earthquake.

According to the Government Gazette, the measures —jointly decided by several ministries, including finance, interior, tourism and family —will remain in force until Nov. 15.

Aimed at safeguarding both residents and the millions of tourists expected to visit the island, the measures focus on preventing large public gatherings and ensuring efficient emergency response preparedness.

The regulations include restrictions on vehicle entry and exit at ferry ports, the designation of certain port areas as emergency zones and the prohibition of access to regions identified as landslide-prone in the event of seismic activity.

Authorities had already declared a state of emergency for both Santorini and Amorgos at the beginning of February, initially for one month. During this period, schools were shut down and a significant number of Santorini’s residents chose to evacuate the island, which attracted 3.4 million visitors in 2023 amid growing concerns over overtourism.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled a support package aimed at assisting local businesses and workers affected by the disruption.

One of Greece’s most iconic tourist destinations, Santorini is famed for its dramatic volcanic caldera —a vast depression formed by past eruptions and subsequent collapse of the volcano.

 

