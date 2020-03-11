Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre: Report

  • March 11 2020 11:39:00

Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre: Report

ISTANBUL
Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre: Report

The Greek government has been holding migrants incommunicado at a secret extrajudicial before illegally expelling them back to Turkey without due process, as part of several hard-line measures to seal its border, contravening international law.

According to a report from the New York Times, several migrants have reported having been captured, stripped of their belongings, beaten and expelled from Greece without being given a chance to claim asylum or speak to a lawyer, in an illegal process known as refoulement.

One migrant, speaking to the New York Times, said of the Greek border guards: “To them, we are like animals,” having spent a night detained, without food or drink, before being ferried back across the border dividing Turkey and Greece.

Meanwhile, Turkish officials said that at least three migrants had been shot and killed while trying to enter Greece in the past two weeks.

The Greek authorities have denied reports of deaths along the border.

A spokesman for the Greek government, Stelios Petsas, did not comment on the existence of the site, but said that Greece detained and expelled migrants in accordance with local law.

An act passed March 3, by presidential decree, suspended asylum applications for a month and allowed immediate deportations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus

    Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus

  2. Health Minister says Turkey free of coronavirus so far

    Health Minister says Turkey free of coronavirus so far

  3. No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

    No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

  4. Turkey to hold summit with EU leaders on refugee crisis: Erdoğan

    Turkey to hold summit with EU leaders on refugee crisis: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey to patrol north, Russians south of M4 highway in Idlib: Minister

    Turkey to patrol north, Russians south of M4 highway in Idlib: Minister
Recommended
Turkey will heavily retaliate if its posts hit in Syria: Erdoğan

Turkey will heavily retaliate if its posts hit in Syria: Erdoğan
Postponing league games not on agenda for now over coronavirus: Minister

Postponing league games not on agenda for now over coronavirus: Minister
EU must take concrete steps on refugee crisis: Ankara

EU must take 'concrete steps' on refugee crisis: Ankara
Turkey deports two terrorists to Germany, North Macedonia

Turkey deports two terrorists to Germany, North Macedonia
Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus

Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus
No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader
WORLD Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report

Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report

A member of Saudi Arabia's Council of Allegiance was reportedly arrested in a wave of sweeping dentitions prompted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to an online news outlet.
ECONOMY Turkeys machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb

Turkey's machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb

Turkey's machinery exports rose 5.2 percent in January-February as international buyers turned to the country due to coronavirus, according to an exporters group on March 10.
SPORTS Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Hamide Doğangün, who has already competed twice in the Paralympics, hopes to get a medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo games.