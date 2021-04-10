Greece harbors terrorist, including PKK, says Turkey

  • April 10 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Communications Director said late on April 9 that Greece harbors terrorist organizations that plot attacks and suicide bombings against Turkey.

Fahrettin Altun said the PKK is among terror groups that are supported by Greece.

Noting that Greece abandons refugees and leaves them to die in the Aegean Sea, he said terror organizations were harbored in refugee camps within Greece.

"From a supposed refugee camp inside the EU, the terrorists plot attacks (incl. suicide bombings) against Turkey, a NATO ally- just as actual refugees are left for dead in the Aegean," he said on Twitter.

Altun shared a video that recapped Turkey's combat against terror organizations, including the PKK; ISIL; far-left DHKP/C and FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

The video underlined that certain countries provided support for terror groups despite Turkey's determined struggle to eliminate terrorism.

It said former PKK ringleader Abdullah Öcalan went to Athens with a passport registered by the Greek Southern Cyprus administration.

Öcalan's confession regarding PKK militants' weapon training camps in Lavrio, which are still active, were also mentioned in the video.

It also added that after the 2016 coup attempt by FETÖ, members of the terror group were supported and harbored by Greece.

Altun urged allies of NATO, chiefly Greece, to support Ankara in the fight against terrorism. "It’s time to end Greece’s impunity!," he said.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

