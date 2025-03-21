Greece extends fast-track visa scheme for Turkish tourists

ATHENS
Greece has decided to extend a visa-on-arrival scheme for Turkish nationals planning to visit 12 Aegean islands for up to a week, Greek diplomatic sources have confirmed.

The scheme, initially signed in December 2023, offers fast-track visas for Turkish tourists and their families to visit certain Greek islands without needing full access to the EU’s passport-free travel zone.

The extension will take effect for an additional year, beginning April 1 and lasting until April 2026.

With approval from the European Commission, the program will now include two more islands, Patmos and Samothrace, in addition to the original 10 islands.

The commission praised the scheme’s success over the past year, highlighting its positive impact on strengthening ties between Greece and Türkiye.

Since its launch in 2024, more than 100,000 Turkish visitors have been granted visas for islands like Rhodes, Kos, Samos, Lesvos, Chios, Leros, Symi, Lemnos, Kalymnos and Kastelorizo.

This initiative comes amid efforts between Athens and Ankara to negotiate their maritime zones, with a high-level cooperation council meeting anticipated later this year to discuss ongoing issues between the two nations.

With regular entry procedures and fast-track visas, 1.15 million passengers traveled to the Greek islands from the ports on Türkiye’s Aegean coast last year, according to data from the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

The number of people traveling to the Greek islands in 2024 increased by 93 percent compared to the previous year, spurred by the visa-on-arrival scheme.

