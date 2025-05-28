Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

Greek police have detained six Turkish nationals following a shooting incident involving officers from Greece’s intelligence service EYP during a covert operation in Thermi near Thessaloniki, media reports said on May 28.

The altercation unfolded on May 27 evening as EYP agents were conducting surveillance on Turkish nationals suspected of ties to organized crime, according to local media sources.

The suspects were reportedly traveling in a silver SUV bearing foreign license plates. When the vehicle stopped at a gas station in the Tagarades area, the occupants appeared to become aware that they were being monitored.

One individual exited the SUV, produced a handgun and fired at least three rounds at a vehicle occupied by EYP agents, police sources informed the media.

The assailant then re-entered the SUV, which quickly fled the scene. No injuries were reported during the exchange.

Greek media have referred to the suspects as members of the “Turkish mafia,” with the Organized Crime Division has described the case as highly serious, assuming control of the investigation.

There is growing speculation that the assailants mistook the intelligence officers for members of a rival gang, prompting gunfire. EYP had been monitoring individuals with suspected links to criminal networks.

This incident comes amid Greece’s efforts to crack down on organized crime. In response to a wave of gang-related violence, the government last year established a new law enforcement division.

Police Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis stated at that time that the unit, comprising roughly 1,000 officers, was created to address crimes such as drug trafficking, extortion, smuggling and human trafficking.

 

