Great Turkish musician Timur Selçuk dies at age 74

  • November 06 2020 14:25:39

Great Turkish musician Timur Selçuk dies at age 74

ISTANBUL
Great Turkish musician Timur Selçuk dies at age 74

Turkish composer, singer, pianist and orchestra conductor Timur Selçuk, the son of the legendary Turkish neo-classical music composer Münir Nurettin Selçuk, died Nov. 6 at the age of 74.

Born in Istanbul in 1945, Selçuk started playing piano at the age of five and gave his first concert at seven. He graduated from Galatasaray High School and Istanbul Municipality Conservatory. He then went to Paris and studied at the Department of Composition and Orchestra conducting at Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris.

In 1965, he started composing music to the works of famous poets, including Ümit Yaşar and Faruk Nafiz Çamlıbel. He released his first record in 1967, after which he began his concert series, where he sang playing the piano.

In 1975, he returned to Turkey and started working on chamber music and film music. In 1977, Selçuk founded the Istanbul Chamber Orchestra and Çağdaş Müzik Merkezi (Modern Music Center) to teach music to his students. He also worked at Ankara Sanat Theater for 10 years.

In 1998, he received the title of State Artist from the Culture and Tourism Ministry. He has also participated twice in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1975 and 1989.

In his lifetime, he had also conducted many orchestras and performed at many concerts in Turkey, the U.S, Russia, England, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Bulgaria and Spain.

musician,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

    Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

  2. Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

    Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

  3. Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

    Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

  4. Some 1.5 million buildings urgently need renewal, minister says

    Some 1.5 million buildings urgently need renewal, minister says

  5. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president
Recommended
Historic churches of ghost village to be restored

Historic churches of ghost village to be restored
Prominent Italian magazine honors Ferzan Özpetek’s film

Prominent Italian magazine honors Ferzan Özpetek’s film
Turkish, German literature online workshops for children to begin soon

Turkish, German literature online workshops for children to begin soon
Lucky children greet Fu Bao, the first panda born in South Korea

Lucky children greet Fu Bao, the first panda born in South Korea
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source
Automatic food machines to help stray animals

Automatic food machines to help stray animals
WORLD Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, was arrested and transferred to the detention center of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Nov. 5 to face charges of war crimes.
ECONOMY Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

The government in 2020 so far has provided 1.78 billion Turkish liras ($260 million) to support exporters struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı on Nov. 5 made history, breaking his own and the European record in the men's 50-meter breaststroke category.