Great Menderes Delta protects wildlife with rich wetlands

AYDIN
The Great Menderes Delta, one of Türkiye’s most important wetland ecosystems, supports an extraordinary variety of wildlife with its abundant and rich biodiversity.

The wetlands within the Dilek Peninsula–Great Menderes Delta National Park, which spans the districts of Söke, Kuşadası and Didim in Aydın, serve as a stopover, feeding and breeding ground for thousands of birds each year.

Covering an area of around 17,000 hectares, the delta is home to more than 250 bird species, including endangered Dalmatian pelicans as well as flamingos and herons.

Beyond birdlife, the region also stands out for its variety of mammals, reptiles and plant species. Thanks to its reed beds, lagoons and wetlands, the delta provides shelter for many forms of life and plays a major role in maintaining ecological balance.

The area also attracts strong interest from nature photographers and birdwatchers.

 

Wetlands vital for ecosystems

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Aydın Nature Conservation and National Parks Director Egemen İşcan underlined the vital importance of wetlands for ecosystems.

Noting that wetlands are often described as “the kidneys of the planet,” İşcan said these areas play key roles in water purification, flood control and water supply during dry periods.

Stressing that the Great Menderes Delta has the status of a wetland of national importance, İşcan said: “The Great Menderes Delta hosts more than 250 species of water birds. The most important of these is our Dalmatian pelican. They breed and raise their young here. We have established artificial nesting sites for Dalmatian pelicans in the area, enabling their breeding and nesting. It is also one of the most important feeding points for flamingos. In addition, our monitoring and conservation efforts in the area continue.”

Explaining that the delta was formed by alluvial deposits carried by the Büyük Menderes River, İşcan added that the area also stands out for its natural scenery.

“These areas are among the most outstanding places in our country and in the world. We need to protect them together,” he said, noting that management plans are already in place. “Both sunrise and sunset, the harmony of birds and plants… These are very special landscapes. Photographers also show great interest.”

İşcan further stated that work is in progress to advance nature-based tourism, emphasizing that pursuits such as birdwatching, along with walking and cycling events, contribute significantly to enhancing public understanding and awareness of the site.

