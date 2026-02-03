Bad Bunny makes history at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny made history Sunday at the Grammys, winning Album of the Year for his "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" — the first Spanish-language work to take the top honor in music.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar added five more gramophones to his trophy cabinet, including another Record of the Year award, while Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took the Song of the Year prize.

Britain's Olivia Dean was named best new artist, on a night that featured electric performances from a constellation of stars including Lady Gaga, who won two prizes including best pop vocal album.

But the night belonged to Bad Bunny, who earned cheers as he delivered a powerful political message, ripping the nationwide immigration raids that have polarized America.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say 'ICE out'," Bad Bunny said as he accepted the award for best musica urbana album.

"We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens; we are humans and we are Americans," the 31-year-old said, one week before he takes one of the world's biggest stages, headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

Later, when he won the night's top prize, he appeared overcome with emotion at his seat, before getting up on stage and delivering most of his speech in Spanish, honoring the people of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory in the Caribbean.

"I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams," he said in English.

Bad Bunny's third award of the night was for best global music performance.

Lamar's five Grammys equaled his haul from last year, when he swept up prizes for "Not Like Us," his viral diss track targeting rival Drake.

This time, he was honored for a variety of songs, from the Record of the Year-winning melodic "Luther" featuring SZA, which contains a sample from a hit by late crooner Luther Vandross, to the more classic hip-hop song "tv off."

"I'm not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It's an honor to be here," said Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize winner.

Bad Bunny is in the middle of a world tour, just months after a hugely successful residency in San Juan.

His "Un verano sin ti" (2022) was the first Spanish-language album nominated for Album of the Year honors. But he made good on his second attempt with "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" (‘I Should Have Taken More Photos’).

The album is an exploration of what it is to be Puerto Rican in the context of persistent colonialism — all set to folkloric sounds, infectious salsa and reggaeton rhythms.

Host Trevor Noah repeatedly joked with the Latin megastar, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, about not performing due to Super Bowl contractual restrictions — and even sang a few bars in Spanish himself before Bad Bunny indulged with a short verse.

Big performances

K-pop singer Rose and Bruno Mars kicked off the televised gala with a high-octane performance of "APT."

Lady Gaga offered an energetic version of "Abracadabra" and Justin Bieber stripped to his boxers and socks for a rendition of "Yukon."

Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter belted out her hit "Manchild."

Reba McEntire and Lauryn Hill sang in honor of those who died over the last year in the world of music.

Late rocker Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon and children Kelly, Jack and Aimee looked on as Post Malone fronted an all-star band including guitarist Slash for Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."

The majority of the 95 awards were handed out at a pre-gala ceremony before the televised broadcast.

"Golden," from the Netflix animated smash hit "KPop Demon Hunters," won the prize for best song written for visual media, and top Oscar nominee "Sinners" won two soundtrack awards.

Country star Jelly Roll and R&B singer Leon Thomas were among the other winners.

Joni Mitchell, one of several attendees wearing an "ICE OUT" pin in protest of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown, took a prize for best historical album.