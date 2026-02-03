Epstein files stir online storm: From Hitler claims to Bill Gates ‘pandemic simulation'

ISTANBUL

A new tranche of documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein is ricocheting across social media, reviving a string of explosive allegations—including a purported email exchange linking the Rothschild family to Adolf Hitler’s early years and messages suggesting Bill Gates discussed “pandemic simulation[s]” with Epstein in 2017.

According to the document cache, an email exchange involving Ariane de Rothschild and Epstein alleges that when Hitler was destitute in Vienna, he stayed in a shelter said to have been funded by both the Rothschild and Epstein families.

Separately, the same cache describes a 2017 email in which Gates is said to have communicated with Epstein about “pandemic simulation[s],” framed as preparedness exercises and hypothetical scenarios—a detail now being recirculated as an early, pre-COVID-19 pandemic datapoint.

The documents are described as part of a massive release by the United States Department of Justice, spanning millions of pages and including correspondence, images, and financial records—material that, taken together, sketches the breadth of Epstein’s contacts with politicians, business figures, and royalty.

The documents do not in themselves establish wrongdoing by all individuals mentioned, but they have reignited arguments about transparency, influence, and the ethical boundaries of proximity to Epstein.

One of the central claims described involves Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, media tycoon Robert Maxwell. The documents include an allegation that Robert Maxwell demanded 400 million pounds from Mossad, threatening to expose what he had done for the agency if the demand was not met.

It also cites a March 15, 2018 email describing Maxwell as having access to then-U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan, the Kremlin, and European power centers—and portraying him as an “unofficial ambassador” for Israel in the Soviet Bloc.

The same section notes Robert Maxwell’s death on Nov. 5, 1991, after falling from his yacht near the Canary Islands, officially recorded as an accidental drowning, while adding that suspicions of other possibilities were debated for years.

Elon Musk acknowledged limited correspondence but said he repeatedly declined invitations to Epstein’s island, adding that some emails could be taken out of context to target him and insisting there was no “improper relationship.”

The reports also reference Howard Lutnick, saying he was shown to have contacted Epstein in 2012 to arrange a dinner but told The New York Times, “I never spent time with him.”

Another thread described in the records centers on Libya: a 2011 plan aimed to access Western-frozen state assets after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi. Epstein and associates are described as seeking to leverage a network of former British and Israeli intelligence officials to identify and recover funds, with correspondence labeling the assets as “stolen and misused.”

The document summary puts the figure at roughly $80 billion, including $32.4 billion said to be in the United States, while also claiming the true value could be three to four times higher. The same material suggests that recovering even a small portion could generate billions, and estimates Libya would need at least $100 billion for reconstruction and economic recovery.

Newly shared documents also include the name of Emmanuel Macron, appearing in multiple records before and after his 2017 election, with Epstein allegedly claiming he sought Macron’s help on various matters.

It also cites a claimed 2015 agreement involving Epstein’s Southern Trust company and a Rothschild firm for $25 million in risk analysis and algorithm services. A document dated Oct. 5, 2015, is described as linking the payment to “issues between the U.S. and the Rothschild firm,” stating it would be made within three days after a Rothschild payment to the U.S.

In Russia, a Jan. 11, 2012 document discussed who might succeed Vladimir Putin, naming former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomarev as a purported organizer of an uprising and alleging he could eventually replace Putin “if not killed.”

Ponomarev later obtained residency in Ukraine in 2016 and became a Ukrainian citizen in 2019.

The same file set is described as containing references to Volodymyr Zelenskyy—including a 2019 email claiming “Zelenskiy is looking for help” and asserting that Putin derided him as being “run by Israelis.”

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna said that “at best” only half the Epstein documents have been released—but that what is already public is enough to shake the public conscience.