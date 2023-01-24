‘Grave climate crisis awaits future generations’

ANKARA

Drought and major food crises may be experienced worldwide if greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere are not reduced, Türkiye’s Special Envoy for Climate Change Mehmet Emin Binpınar has warned.

Providing information regarding the drought experienced throughout the world and the country, Binpınar stated that the main reason for the low precipitation is the adverse environmental impact caused by humans on the atmosphere.

“It is simple to answer the question of why there is no precipitation in winter. In fact, the atmosphere has the potential to snow and, indeed, forms snow. However, the earth is so warm that this formation does not fall as snow,” Binpınar explained.

Much more carbon dioxide and methane gases have started to accumulate in the atmosphere than they should, Binpınar stated.

Noting that such a situation increases the severity of the climate crisis, which has already been at dangerous levels, he said: “The accumulation of dangerous gases in the atmosphere prevents the outflow of heat, which should come out of the atmosphere, and sends it back to the earth. Thus, temperatures rise.”

“While precipitation decreases in winter, heavy precipitation occurs in summer,” he said. “If we cannot reduce the human-caused greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, I would say even today’s conditions are better than the future’s.”

With each passing day, the earth and seas will warm up even more, and evaporation will increase, Binpınar noted, adding that the result might be severe drought and food crisis.

Pointing out that climate migrations can also be experienced, Binpınar stated that global warming would continue to change climates without slowing down.

“Numerous unusual and unexpected natural phenomena await us every year. Humans will make their children pay for the environmental destruction they have created with their own hands,” Binpınar expressed.

“Hard times await future generations. They will experience a grave climate crisis,” he said.

Binpınar also reminded the water level of Istanbul’s dams has fallen to its lowest level in the last 10 years.

The water level of dams that meet Istanbul’s water needs has decreased to 33 percent, while the existing water reserve can meet the water requirements for only up to three-and-a-half months, Agriculture and Forestry Ministry Vahit Kirişçi warned recently.

Pointing out that the country is “neither water rich nor water poor,” Kirişçi expressed that Türkiye, similar to many other countries, has recently faced drought due to low precipitation and unusual temperature.