Grand Vietnam parade 50 years after the fall of Saigon

Grand Vietnam parade 50 years after the fall of Saigon

HO CHI MINH
Grand Vietnam parade 50 years after the fall of Saigon

Vietnam mounted its biggest-ever celebration of the fall of Saigon on its 50th anniversary on Wednesday , including Chinese troops for the first time after Xi Jinping visited to portray Beijing as a more reliable partner than Washington.

A lotus-shaped float carrying a portrait of revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh was near the front of the parade in the city renamed after him and fighter jets and helicopters carry flags flew overhead.

Thousands of people, many wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the Vietnamese flag, including families with young children and the elderly stayed out overnight in the streets, sharing food and waiting for the display.

The celebrations come half a century after tanks of communist North Vietnam crashed through the gates of the city's presidential palace, defeating the U.S.-backed South and delivering a painful blow to American moral and military prestige.

"I am proud of having contributed to liberating the south," said 75-year-old veteran Tran Van Truong who had traveled, dressed in full military uniform, from the capital Hanoi to see the parade.

"But what's gone is gone, I have no hatred for those from the other side of the battle," Truong told AFP. "We should join hands to celebrate the end of the war."

Around 13,000 people, including veterans, soldiers and members of the public, marched down Ho Chi Minh City's Le Duan Street, a major thoroughfare which leads to the Independence Palace.

For the first time, more than 300 soldiers from China, Laos and Cambodia took part in the spectacle.

More than 300,000 Chinese troops were involved in the bloody conflict, according to state media, providing crucial anti-aircraft defense support and helping with logistics and supplies.

But this year is the first time Chinese soldiers have ever been part of large-scale commemorations.

Only four years after the end of the Vietnam War, China itself invaded the country, only to be pushed back by Hanoi's troops.

"I think Hanoi is signaling to China that they recognize China's historical contribution," said Zach Abuza, a professor at the National War College in Washington who focuses on Southeast Asian politics.

"It's also another way for them to signal: 'Don't think our foreign policy is lurching towards the Americans.'"

After years of fighting that ended on April 30, 1975, the United States and Vietnam have rebuilt ties to become strong trade partners.

But Hanoi also follows a "bamboo diplomacy" approach, striving to stay on good terms with both Beijing and Washington.

"We owe our success... to huge support from the Soviet Union, China... and solidarity from Laos and Cambodia," top party leader To Lam said in a speech before the parade.

He also credited "progressive people all over the world including American people."

After a war that eviscerated much of Vietnam, killing millions of its people as well as 58,000 U.S. servicemen, the North's victory expanded communist rule over the whole country.

For many years the victory formed the basis of the Communist Party's legitimacy, before its authority became entwined with economic growth and improved living standards.

grand vietnam parade, 50 years,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

    Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

  2. Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

    Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

  3. Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

    Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

  4. Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

    Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

  5. 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

    60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
Recommended
60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
Greek top diplomat meets Orthodox community in Istanbul

Greek top diplomat meets Orthodox community in Istanbul
South Korean ex-leader Yoon indicted for abuse of power

South Korean ex-leader Yoon indicted for abuse of power
Indian FM says Kashmir attackers must face justice

Indian FM says Kashmir attackers 'must face justice'
Kenya police say MP killing appears targeted’

Kenya police say MP killing appears 'targeted’
Several countries send planes to Israel to help tackle major wildfire

Several countries send planes to Israel to help tackle major wildfire
Ukraine, US sign minerals deal, tying Trump to Kiev

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal, tying Trump to Kiev
WORLD 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿