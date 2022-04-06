Göztepe denies reports on Abramovich taking over

Talat Papatya, the deputy chairman of Turkish football club Göztepe, has denied allegations that sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has taken over the Süper Lig club.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency, Papatya said that Abramovic has not reached out to anyone to take over the club.

“We read in the media that Abramovich took over the club. No such thing. We will make the necessary announcement when the talks on these issues reach a certain maturity,” he said.

His remarks came after reports in the Turkish media which suggested Abramovich, who is in the process of selling English football club Chelsea, had reached an agreement with the club’s hierarchy, and an announcement was expected by the end of the week.

The Russian billionaire put Chelsea up for sale last month before being sanctioned by the U.K. government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His assets also have been frozen in the U.K. and the EU.

The İzmir-based club was purchased by Mehmet Sepil for $7.5 million in 2014. He announced his resignation on March 21 but vowed to fulfill his obligations to the team until the end of the season in May.

The club had returned to Turkish Süper Lig for the first time in 14 years in 2017, but is currently in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Abramovich’s $600 million luxury superyacht, Solaris, has anchored off the tourist resort of Yalıkavak in the western province of Muğla yesterday, after waiting 15 days off the Turkish coast.

It is unknown whether Abramovich is on the yacht.

