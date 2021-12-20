Gov’t to support first car battery factory

  • December 20 2021 08:54:00

Gov’t to support first car battery factory

ANKARA
Gov’t to support first car battery factory

Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) and Chinese battery giant Farasis will establish a plant in the Marmara province of Bursa’s Gemlik district, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has said.

The plant, which is going to be the first car battery factory in Turkey, will provide jobs to 2,200 people, including 400 highly-qualified employees, he said on Dec. 18.

“It’s a huge step for our automotive industry, which has a production capacity of 2 million and makes exports more than $30 billion.

SiRo, a joint venture of TOGG and Farasis, will produce 15 gigawatt/hour battery cells and modules,” said Varank.

Farasis will supply TOGG the key part of Turkey’s $2.8 billion endeavor to produce its own automobile brand. A delegation of TOGG and Farasis presented investment plans to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Varank in October. TOGG chair Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, who is also the president of Turkey’s Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), and Farasis founder Keith Kepler led the delegation.

The new company is named after the historical Silk Road. The Belt and Road Initiative, formerly known as One Belt One Road, is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in nearly 70 countries and international organizations.

The battery plant project will be supported by the Turkish government, according to a presidential decree
published in the Official Gazette on Dec. 18.

The total fixed investment amount is estimated at 30 billion Turkish Liras ($1.8 billion), according to the decree.

TOGG’s production facility will be established on an area of 1.2 million square meters in Gemlik and it will have the manufacturing capacity of 175,000 units annually.

In the first phase, TOGG will produce C-segment sport utility vehicle (SUV), followed by C-segment sedan, C-segment hatchback, B-segment SUV and C-segment multi-purpose vehicle.

TOGG was established in 2018 under the leadership of TOBB by companies of Anadolu Group, BMC, Root Group, Turkcell and the Zorlu Group via a collaboration.

Electric cars produced by TOGG are expected to hit the roads in 2022, two years before being exported to European markets.

The prototype of Turkey’s electric car will be exhibited at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas next month.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Eti Maden Lithium Production Plant in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir will
help prevent annually $20 million lithium imports. The plant’s initial lithium production from boron sources will start on a small scale of 10 tons per year.

However, when fully operational, the plant will be producing nearly 600 tons annually in the coming years, which will meet half of the country’s lithium demand.

The lithium produced at this plant is projected to be used in components in TOGG’s electric cars.

An NMC (Nickel, Manganese, Cobalt Oxide) cathode will be used in the car’s lithium-ion batteries, which optimizes energy and power density.

Pouch type cells with high energy density will be used in the battery modules which will be enclosed with aluminum coverage to provide high structural strength, according to TOGG.

Maximum battery life, performance and safety will be ensured with highly efficient liquid cooling and innovative battery management system.

The battery’s modular structure can be used in many areas, especially energy storage.

TOGG cars will have 300/500-kilometer (186/310 miles) range and their batteries can be charged up to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes.

indigenous,

SPORTS Vakıfbank becomes world champion for 4th time

Vakıfbank becomes world champion for 4th time
MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

    President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

  2. CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power

    CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power

  3. Winter arrives in Turkey as snowfall hits metropolises

    Winter arrives in Turkey as snowfall hits metropolises

  4. Health minister urges people to get booster shots

    Health minister urges people to get booster shots

  5. Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

    Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne
Recommended
California unemployment rate below 7 percent

California unemployment rate below 7 percent
TÜSİAD calls for ‘rule-based’ policies

TÜSİAD calls for ‘rule-based’ policies
Minister meets with heads of lenders

Minister meets with heads of lenders
Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne
Brands are our national wealth: Trade minister

Brands are our national wealth: Trade minister
WB grants loans of $300 for geothermal energy

WB grants loans of $300 for geothermal energy
WORLD Hong Kong leader hails patriots only vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong leader hails 'patriots only' vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong’s leader on Dec. 20 hailed the outcome of a "patriots only" legislature election that saw a record low voter turnout and government loyalists sweep every seat.

ECONOMY California unemployment rate below 7 percent

California unemployment rate below 7 percent

Hiring in California slowed significantly in November even as the state’s unemployment rate dipped below 7 percent for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to new data released on Dec. 17.
SPORTS Vakıfbank becomes world champion for 4th time

Vakıfbank becomes world champion for 4th time

Turkish volleyball team Vakıfbank lifted the 2021 FIVB Women’s Club World Championship trophy in the capital Ankara on Dec. 19, becoming “the world’s best” for the fourth time.