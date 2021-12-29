Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

  • December 29 2021 07:00:00

Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

ANKARA
Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Consumer prices went up due to the increase in currency exchange rates, but the rates have come down and the prices should follow, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Dec. 28.

“Yes, there was a cost increase due to exchange rate differences, but there has been a loosening in the exchange rates recently,” Muş said at an event organized by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

“As a result, there was a legitimate expectation among the citizens that the prices would decrease. I expect this expectation to be met, and we are following the process closely.”

The government will provide 5.2 billion Turkish Liras ($439.3 million) in support to exporters, said Muş.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will announce the record-high export figures next week, he added.
Turkish exports hit $221 billion in the last 12 months at the end of November, while the figure reached $203.1 billion in the first 11 months of this year.

Muş’s remarks came after he attended the Price Stability Committee meeting led by Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati.

Global inflation rates and developments in the commodity markets were evaluated during the meeting, a ministry statement said.

“Domestic inflation developments and risks to inflation outlook were considered in a holistic view and in detail. Within this scope, developments in exchange rates and commodity prices, and their effects on pricing behaviors were analyzed,” it added.

In a televised interview late on Dec. 27, denied claims that state lenders sold massive amounts of foreign currencies to strengthen the value of the lira last week. Meanwhile, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) filed a criminal complaint against former Central Bank governor and opposition deputy Durmuş Yılmaz and 25 other people, including well-known economists, over those claims. BDDK alleged that those people resorted to manipulation on social media.

The total amount in the newly designed FX-protected lira deposit accounts increased by 28 billion Turkish Liras ($3.2 billion) in a week, Nebati said.

The lira gained value by nearly 40 percent against foreign currencies since the new banking products, which were initiated by the Treasury and the Central Bank, were announced on Dec. 20. The Treasury and Finance Ministry on Dec. 24 introduced a cap of 17 percent to interest rates to be applied to the FX-protected deposit accounts.

According to the scheme, the interest rates on deposits and the exchange rates at the opening and the maturity date of the deposit accounts will be compared, and the deposit holders will be remunerated from whichever is higher.

No withholding tax will be levied as part of the scheme, which encourages people to hold lira savings rather than foreign currencies. In recent days, private banks joined state lenders and participation banks to offer rates above 15 percent for FX-protected lira deposit accounts.

FX deposits, Economy,

WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre
MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

    Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

  2. Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

    Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

  3. Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

    Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

  4. Turkish swimmer breaks world record

    Turkish swimmer breaks world record

  5. TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

    TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik
Recommended
Turkey’s boron sales hit record of $1 billion

Turkey’s boron sales hit record of $1 billion
TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik
Turkey’s gas imports up 15.2 percent in October

Turkey’s gas imports up 15.2 percent in October
Sectoral confidence indices down in December

Sectoral confidence indices down in December
Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December

Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December
Trendyol in top three in ‘mega-rounds’ list

Trendyol in top three in ‘mega-rounds’ list
WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

A Moscow court on Dec. 29 hears a case against the rights center of Memorial group, which chronicled Soviet-era purges, a day after the Supreme Court outlawed the main organization in a watershed moment in Russia’s history.

ECONOMY Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Consumer prices went up due to the increase in currency exchange rates, but the rates have come down and the prices should follow, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Dec. 28.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.