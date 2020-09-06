Gov’t ends deductions from the salaries of healthcare workers diagnosed with COVID-19

ANKARA

The Turkish government’s decision to end the deductions from the salaries of healthcare workers diagnosed with COVID-19 for the period they were reported was published in the Official Gazette on Sept. 5.



The days when the personnel, who were infected with COVID-19 due to their duties and were not able to work, will be considered as working days.



Additional payments could be made to the personnel working in the health facilities affiliated to the ministry for three months, effective from Aug.1, provided that the scope and rate were determined by the ministry, according to the decision.



A payment for three months could be made to the staff who suffered from an accident, injury or attack, who suffered from contagious pandemic diseases declared by the ministry during his duty, official holidays, or leave of absence for three months, according to the decision.



A total of 29.865 health professionals were diagnosed with the virus so far and 52 of them have died, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept.2.



On the other hand, a regulation was made by the Health Ministry for people who were diagnosed as coronavirus positive that if their isolation period had been terminated, they could return to work regardless of the PCR test.



Accordingly, if PCR was positive in asymptomatic or mild cases, the isolation will be terminated at the end of the 10th day from the date of the PCR test conducted.