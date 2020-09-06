Gov’t ends deductions from the salaries of healthcare workers diagnosed with COVID-19

  • September 06 2020 15:56:00

Gov’t ends deductions from the salaries of healthcare workers diagnosed with COVID-19

ANKARA
Gov’t ends deductions from the salaries of healthcare workers diagnosed with COVID-19

The Turkish government’s decision to end the deductions from the salaries of healthcare workers diagnosed with COVID-19 for the period they were reported was published in the Official Gazette on Sept. 5.

The days when the personnel, who were infected with COVID-19 due to their duties and were not able to work, will be considered as working days.

Additional payments could be made to the personnel working in the health facilities affiliated to the ministry for three months, effective from Aug.1, provided that the scope and rate were determined by the ministry, according to the decision.

A payment for three months could be made to the staff who suffered from an accident, injury or attack, who suffered from contagious pandemic diseases declared by the ministry during his duty, official holidays, or leave of absence for three months, according to the decision.

A total of 29.865 health professionals were diagnosed with the virus so far and 52 of them have died, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept.2.

On the other hand, a regulation was made by the Health Ministry for people who were diagnosed as coronavirus positive that if their isolation period had been terminated, they could return to work regardless of the PCR test.

Accordingly, if PCR was positive in asymptomatic or mild cases, the isolation will be terminated at the end of the 10th day from the date of the PCR test conducted.

health workers,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges Kosovo to refrain from relocating its embassy to Jerusalem

    Turkey urges Kosovo to refrain from relocating its embassy to Jerusalem

  2. Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

    Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

  3. Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM's remarks on Erdoğan

    Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM's remarks on Erdoğan

  4. Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

    Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

  5. Ship continues resolute exploration of east Med: Defense ministry

    Ship continues resolute exploration of east Med: Defense ministry
Recommended
Turkey’s first pandemic hospital to be Islamic education center

Turkey’s first pandemic hospital to be Islamic education center
Libya’s Sarraj visits Turkey after announcement of ceasefire

Libya’s Sarraj visits Turkey after announcement of ceasefire
Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe
Turkey, Turkish Cypriots start military maneuver in Northern Cyprus

Turkey, Turkish Cypriots start military maneuver in Northern Cyprus
Turkey neutralizes 91 PKK/YPG terrorists in 10 days

Turkey 'neutralizes' 91 PKK/YPG terrorists in 10 days
Ship continues resolute exploration of east Med: Defense ministry

Ship continues resolute exploration of east Med: Defense ministry
WORLD UK police launch murder probe after mass stabbing

UK police launch murder probe after mass stabbing

One man was killed and two people were critically injured during a "random" stabbing attack lasting several hours in Britain’s second city of Birmingham, police said on Sept. 6. 

ECONOMY Turkish airports see 52.3 mln air passengers in Jan-Aug

Turkish airports see 52.3 mln air passengers in Jan-Aug

Some 52.29 million air passengers - including transit passengers - traveled through airports in Turkey in January-August, according to the country’s airport authority.
SPORTS Fresh controversy hits US Open

Fresh controversy hits US Open

Serena Williams battled into the U.S. Open last 16 on Sept. 5 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over coronavirus restrictions.