Gov’t doing everything to prevent mine accidents: Erdoğan

BARTIN

The government is doing everything to put an end to mine accidents, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said as he inspected and coordinated the rescue operation at the coal mine in Bartın province that claimed the lives of 41 workers and injured several dozens.

“We do everything in our power in order to bury mine accidents in history by employing all the means of technology and all the instruments of business administration. I believe that our domestic and national capabilities will be sufficient to enable us to implement the necessary structural transformation in this issue,” Erdoğan said while paying a visit to Bartın on Oct. 15.

Erdoğan went to Bartın to inspect the search and rescue operations and get informed about the reasons for the mine explosion that happened late on Oct. 14.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez updated him about the developments and ongoing rescue operation.

Noting that the mine blast due to firedamp deeply saddened the Turkish nation, Erdoğan wished Allah’s mercy upon all the mine workers who were killed in the blast and offered his condolences to their families.

“The state has launched efforts at the site of the accident by mobilizing all of its institutions right after the blast, which occurred 300 and 350 meters underground at the mine. While search and rescue works are ongoing, our injured workers have been transferred to hospitals in several provinces by ambulances, helicopters and air ambulances,” Erdoğan stated.

The administrative and judicial probe will reveal what caused the blast and who is responsible for it, Erdoğan suggested. “These multi-pronged investigations have already been initiated.”

“As in every other issue, we put humans first in business life as well. Any activity in which human life is not safe is not credible for us. In this spirit, it is of course unforgivable for us that accidents with significant death tolls continue to take place at our mines. We don’t want to see any deficiencies or unnecessary risks at our mines,” Erdoğan stated.

The president also informed that the Family and Social Services Ministry will take all the necessary actions to heal the wounds of the families of the dead workers, expressing that the state will always stand with them.

Erdoğan thanks world leaders

In the meantime, Erdoğan has thanked world leaders and international organizations who issued statements to condole with Türkiye following the deadly mine blast.

“On behalf of the Turkish nation, I would like to express our gratitude to all the friendly countries, their peoples, and international organizations for sharing our griefs and expressing solidarity,” Erdoğan said on Twitter.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Greece, Armenia and Israel, among many others, issued statements that shared the grief of Türkiye. Israeli and Greek leaders also offered assistance for the search and rescue operations.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the mine explosion in Bartin, Turkey. We send our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and our wishes for a full recovery to those injured,” said U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Twitter. The EU also announced statements and offered condolences following the deadly incident.