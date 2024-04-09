Gov’t determined to achieve sustainable growth: VP Yılmaz

Gov’t determined to achieve sustainable growth: VP Yılmaz

ANKARA
Gov’t determined to achieve sustainable growth: VP Yılmaz

The government is determined to achieve a more sustainable and balanced growth, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.

Commenting on the latest industry production data, Yılmaz reiterated the government’s commitment to the fight against inflation “with determination” in the period ahead.

The support the government provides for production, investment and exports will help achieve sustainable and balanced economic growth, he wrote on the social media platform X.

“While the favorable developments in industrial production give positive signals for GDP growth in the first quarter of 2024, they also point to a more balanced outlook in the composition of growth, focusing on production,” Yılmaz said.

Industrial production increased by 11.5 percent in February from a year ago, with manufacturing output rising 11.9 percent, showed the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported earlier this year.

The pace of annual growth in industrial output accelerated from January’s 1.3 percent.

The country’s industrial production rose by 3.2 percent month-on-month, after advancing 0.3 percent monthly in January.

The Turkish economy grew by 4.5 percent in 2023, mostly driven by household consumption, and the size of the economy reached $1.1 trillion.

The annual GDP growth slowed from 6.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024 to 4 percent in the final quarter.

Households’ final consumption increased by 12.8 percent in 2023 from the previous year. The share of households’ consumption in GDP was 59.1 percent last year, up from 57 percent in 2022.

The government’s GDP growth targets for 2024 and 2025 are 4 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

    Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

  2. Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

    Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

  3. Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

    Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

  4. Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

    Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

  5. Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

    Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court
Recommended
Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation
Authorities tightening inspections over tax evasions

Authorities tightening inspections over tax evasions
Türkiye, Russia work on bank transfer issues: Kremlin

Türkiye, Russia work on bank transfer issues: Kremlin
Health tourism revenues reach $2.3 billion last year

Health tourism revenues reach $2.3 billion last year
EU agrees tougher restrictions on Ukraine farm imports

EU agrees tougher restrictions on Ukraine farm imports
Person comes forward to claim $1.3 billion jackpot in Oregon

Person comes forward to claim $1.3 billion jackpot in Oregon
WORLD Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel is blocking far more convoys carrying food aid within Gaza, where famine is looming, than convoys carrying other kinds of aid, the U.N. said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

Spain is to axe its so-called "golden visa" scheme under which foreign investors get residency for a 500,000-euro-investment in property, to curb the speculation blighting many Spanish cities, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe's contentious protest during the Turkish Super Cup on April 7 has resulted in disciplinary action by football authorities, as the club walked off the field just 100 seconds into the match against rival Galatasaray.
﻿