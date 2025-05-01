Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

ANKARA

The government remains committed to the Kanal Istanbul project, awaiting the right moment to proceed, Transport and Infrastructure Minşster Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on May 1.

“We have not abandoned the Kanal Istanbul project. While it is not currently on our agenda, once the time is right and appropriate financing is secured, we will certainly move forward with it,” Uraloğlu told reporters during an event in the capital Ankara.

President Tayyip Erdoğan laid the project's foundation in 2021, envisioning a waterway that would link the Black Sea to the north of Istanbul with the Marmara Sea to the south, thereby reducing the risk of maritime accidents in the Bosphorus. The canal would have effectively transformed the western part of Istanbul into an island.

“We are still consulting on the timeline. This is a project worth $15–20 billion,” Uraloğlu added.

The minister also noted that public opinion was taken into consideration regarding the project and reiterated that Türkiye needs such a canal.

The canal recently reentered public discourse after imprisoned Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu claimed that construction began for 24,000 housing units in preparation for the Kanal Istanbul.

In response, Environment Minister Murat Kurum clarified that the ongoing construction in the area was not connected to the canal project, but rather part of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)’s longstanding campaign pledge to expand social housing for low-income citizens.



He also emphasized that the canal is not currently on the government's active agenda.