Gov’t, Baykar partner to launch 1st defense-oriented school

ISTANBUL
A protocol signing ceremony between the Education Ministry and Turkish defense company Baykar Technology has taken place at the latter’s campus in Istanbul’s Arnavutköy district, marking the establishment of the Baykar National Technology Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, the country’s first educational institution focused on defense, aviation and space.

The ceremony was attended by Education Minister Mahmut Özer, Baykar’s general manager Haluk Bayraktar, the ministry’s Istanbul head Levent Yazıcı, educators and distinguished guests. Özer and Bayraktar officially signed the protocol, solidifying the collaboration to create the first defense-oriented high school in the country.

“Students will be selected through a rigorous examination process, which will be followed by interviews for those who qualify,” the minister said during the ceremony. “Additionally, a one-year English preparatory class will be offered, featuring the participation of international experts from Baykar’s distinguished group.”

By hosting comprehensive skills training directly on the ministry’s premises, the school will eliminate the need for students to seek external programs related to the defense industry, Özer added.

For his part, Bayraktar informed that they plan to operationalize the school in the upcoming education period. “Our aim is to train the visionaries and pioneers of tomorrow — individuals who will lead our country into the future, particularly in the field of aviation and space,” he stated. “We are fully committed to providing our youth with the necessary material and moral support as they embark on the journey to develop national and original technologies.”

