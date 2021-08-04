Government tightens border control measures against influx

  • August 04 2021 14:02:04

Government tightens border control measures against influx

ANKARA
Government tightens border control measures against influx

Turkish authorities have been reinforcing border security amid an increased risk of irregular migrant inflow from countries including Afghanistan, the interior minister said on Aug. 4. 

Having successfully managed irregular migration from Syria and others parts of Middle East, Turkey also has a scenario for measures to be taken after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Soylu outlined the measures the government has taken to reinforce border security such as building a 152 kilometer long wall on the Turkish-Iranian border, while work is underway for another 85 kilometers.

He said Turkey’s 740 kilometer long eastern border will be watched by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from the sky, and electro-optic towers and thermal night cameras on the ground.

He also highlighted that 90 percent of electro-optic towers and communication towers that play a key role in integrated border management have been completed.

Additional 500 village guards and 82 armored vehicles were also deployed to the border to boost security, he explained.

As result of these measures, he said, Turkey prevented illegal entrance of over 505,000 people in 2020, and over 253,000 this year so far.

Afghans have for years been crossing from Iran into Turkey, many of them en route to Europe, but the number of detentions this month has raised concerns about a new influx.

Afghans are the second-largest migrant group after Syrians with between 300,000 and 500,000 people, according to estimates.

Refugees,

TURKEY Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle
MOST POPULAR

  1. Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

    Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

  2. Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans

    Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans

  3. University student brutally raped, murdered by businessman

    University student brutally raped, murdered by businessman

  4. Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

    Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

  5. Erdoğan thanks countries pledging help to Turkey

    Erdoğan thanks countries pledging help to Turkey
Recommended
Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle
Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners
Women protest against murder of university student

Women protest against murder of university student
Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May
Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island
Turkish-Russian officials discuss Syria, Libya

Turkish-Russian officials discuss Syria, Libya
WORLD New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

U.S. President Joe Biden joined leading Democrats on Aug. 3 in calling on powerful New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women.

ECONOMY Electricity trade volume up 87.3 pct in July

Electricity trade volume up 87.3 pct in July

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 87.3 percent in July compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

SPORTS Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish athletes in women's boxing are set to fight to win gold medals after reaching the finals at Tokyo Olympics.