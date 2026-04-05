Government cuts fertilizer import tariffs amid price surge

Government cuts fertilizer import tariffs amid price surge

ISTANBUL
Government cuts fertilizer import tariffs amid price surge

Fertilizer prices in Türkiye have surged between 8.3 percent and 26.5 percent over the last month, reflecting the volatility caused by the war in Iran.

In response, the government has adjusted customs duties on fertilizer imports.

A Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette announced new tariff rates for various fertilizer categories, particularly nitrogen-based fertilizers and mineral or compound fertilizers. Under the new regulation, customs duties on ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) and diammonium phosphate (DAP) have been reduced to zero, while certain other product groups will face tariffs of 6.5 percent.

This move is expected to directly impact costs, given Türkiye’s heavy reliance on imported chemical fertilizers.

The conflict, which began on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. This chokepoint is critical for global energy and fertilizer supply chains and the disruptions have heightened risks for agricultural inputs worldwide.

Turkish Union of Agricultural Chambers (TZOB) President Şemsi Bayraktar last month said that fertilizer prices spiked by 40 percent following clashes between Iran and Israel in June 2025.

He noted that the latest war has again triggered sharp increases. Calcium ammonium nitrate rose 26.5 percent to 20,295 liras per ton. Ammonium sulfate climbed 23.3 percent, reaching 17,439 liras. Urea fertilizer increased 19.5 percent, hitting 31,124 liras. DAP fertilizer rose 9.6 percent to 38,943 liras and compound fertilizer went up 8.3 percent to 25,888 liras.

 

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