Göreme secures official title as ‘Capital of Cappadocia’

NEVŞEHİR

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office’s designation of the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir’s Göreme district as the “Capital of Cappadocia” has delighted locals and tourism professionals, cementing the iconic destination’s status as a must-visit for millions exploring Cappadocia’s wonders.

Home to the Göreme National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the town boasts fairy chimneys, valleys, rock-carved historic sites and a variety of activities, most notably hot-air balloon tours, welcoming both local and foreign tourists.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, Göreme, with a population of 2,314 at the beginning of the year, hosts tourists numbering hundreds of times its own population annually.

Following the application of the Göreme Municipality to the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office, the town’s title of “Capital of Cappadocia” was officially registered with a Trademark Registration Certificate. With this certificate, Göreme Municipality will emphasize the “Capital of Cappadocia” brand during major events, promotional activities and fairs.

Göreme Mayor Ömer Eren told the state-run Anadolu Agency that millions of tourists visiting Cappadocia inevitably pass through the town.

Highlighting that Göreme hosts balloons, off-road and horseback tours, as well as a dense concentration of fairy chimneys and historic structures, Eren said that the recognition, already widely accepted by both local and foreign tourists, has now gained official status.

Stressing that the municipality is making great efforts to ensure the sustainability of tourism in Göreme, Eren said: “Despite our population being close to 2,500, we receive millions of visitors. Every type of tour activity is carried out here. Göreme has a very unique place in the region. Göreme is the capital of Cappadocia. Almost all valleys are located here. The Göreme Open-Air Museum is here, as well as the hot-air balloon launch sites. Our town has a magnificent view. During the Cappadocia Balloon Festival, which is part of the Türkiye Culture Road Festival, balloon figures also take flight from Göreme. The registration was obtained on behalf of the Göreme Municipality, but we do not make regional distinctions. We are all Cappadocia, and even though our municipality received the certificate, it belongs to all of us.”

Local tourism professional Süleyman Yücefaydalı said that the approval of the registration application was a source of pride for them.

Expressing his happiness, Yücefaydalı noted, “With 252 hotels, more than 100 souvenir shops, nearly 130 travel agencies and numerous activities led by balloon tours, Göreme has always been at the forefront. The registration is a source of pride for us. For many years, our people have worked hard to make Göreme the capital of Cappadocia. We sincerely thank our municipality.”

Mustafa Köse, a resident, also said that locals and visitors alike have long referred to the town where he was born and raised as the “Capital of Cappadocia,” and now the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office has certified this fact.

“Göreme has always been the cradle of tourism in Cappadocia, and now it has become its capital. It is a town that tourists say they will recommend to others when they leave,” he said.