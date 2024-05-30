Google to invest $2 bln in Malaysian data center, cloud hub

Google to invest $2 bln in Malaysian data center, cloud hub

KUALA LUMPUR
Google to invest $2 bln in Malaysian data center, cloud hub

In this photo provided by Prime Minister’s Office, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, right, attends the video conference with business leaders including Ruth Porat, Alphabet Inc.'s president and chief financial officer, left on screen, in Putrajaya, Malaysia on May, 2024

Google plans to invest $2 billion in Malaysia, developing its first data center and a Google Cloud hub in the latest big foray by a U.S. tech giant in the Southeast Asian country.

The news follows Microsoft's recent announcement that it would put $2.2 billion over the next four years into building Malaysia’s new cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hailed Google’s investment as a sign of faith in Malaysia’s governance and economy. Anwar said Thursday that the investment is expected to add $3.2 billion to the economy and create 26,500 jobs by 2030.

The investments are a coup for Anwar as he seeks to consolidate his strength against a strong Islamic opposition.

Google said in a statement that the new hubs will be developed at a business park in central Malaysia's Selangor state, to meet growing demand for cloud services and for artificial intelligence literacy programs for Malaysian students and educators.

Malaysia will be the 12th country to house a Google data center. The Malaysian Google Cloud hub — which will deliver services to large enterprises, startups and the public sector, will join 40 regions and 121 zones currently in operation around the world, it said.

“This investment builds on our partnership with the government of Malaysia to advance its ‘Cloud First Policy,’ including best-in-class cybersecurity standards,” said Ruth Porat, Alphabet Inc.'s president and chief financial officer.

Anwar met with Porat and other business leaders during visits to the U.S. last year.

Investment, Technology,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts
Foxconn eyes 40 percent global AI server market share

Foxconn eyes 40 percent global AI server market share
Parliamentary commission passes bill on crypto assets

Parliamentary commission passes bill on crypto assets
Some 550 billion liras withdrawn with reserve requirements

Some 550 billion liras withdrawn with reserve requirements
Banks profit rises 32 percent in January-April, show data

Banks' profit rises 32 percent in January-April, show data
Turkish economy grows 5.7 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy grows 5.7 percent in first quarter
China factory activity contracts for first time in three months

China factory activity contracts for first time in three months
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿