Google-parent Alphabet earnings shine with help of AI

NEW YORK
Google-parent Alphabet reported quarterly profits that topped expectations, saying artificial intelligence has boosted every part of its business.

Alphabet's second-quarter profit of $28.2 billion, on $96.4 billion in revenue, came with word that the tech giant will spend $10 billion more than it previously planned this year on capital expenditures, as it invests to meet growing demand for cloud services.

"AI is positively impacting every part of the business, driving strong momentum,” said Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai.

Revenue from search grew double digits in the quarter, with features such as AI Overviews and the recently launched AI mode "performing well," according to Pichai.

Ad revenue at YouTube continues to grow along with the video platform's subscription services, Alphabet reported.

Alphabet's cloud computing business is on pace to bring in $50 billion over the course of the year, according to the company.

"With this strong and growing demand for our cloud products and services, we are increasing our investment in capital expenditures in 2025 to approximately $85 billion and are excited by the opportunity ahead," Pichai said.

Investors have been watching closely to see whether the tech giant may be pouring too much money into artificial intelligence and whether AI-generated summaries of search results will translate into fewer opportunities to serve up money-making ads.

The internet giant is dabbling with ads in its new AI Mode for online search, a strategic move to fend off competition from ChatGPT while adapting its advertising business for an AI age.

Google and rivals are spending billions of dollars on data centers and more for AI, while the rise of lower-cost model DeepSeek from China raises questions about how much needs to be spent.

