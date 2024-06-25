Google greenlights online copyright regulation for Türkiye

ANKARA

Google representatives have expressed their willingness to hold talks and reach an agreement with Turkish authorities regarding copyright regulation for digital content produced in Türkiye.

Turkish parliament's digital media commission head Hüseyin Yayman summoned Google representatives to discuss the implementation of digital royalties for online content in Türkiye.

Yayman earlier contended that while in many developed nations, Google paid media outlets handsomely for their online content, Türkiye's lack of such legislation leaves its news outlets producing content without remuneration.

Addressing members of the Turkish parliament’s digital media commission on June 25, Google official Duygu Yücesoy emphasized the necessity of addressing the expectations of all sides in devising a copyright regulation applicable to Türkiye.

"Each country can have different regulatory frameworks. It's crucial to identify the needs of the publishers here. In Canada and Austria, regulations are shaped according to the expectations and laws of the local publishers," Google's Copyright Specialist Adrienn Timar.

Google's Counsel Gönenç Gürkaynak added that in the EU, this process was driven by regulations. “In Canada and Australia, a different approach was adopted. For us, establishing a commission to scrutinize these processes is paramount. Whenever you wish, we are ready to engage promptly."

Following the talks, Yayman hinted at the prospect of legislative action in light of the statements made by Google representatives.

"Google has clearly told us, 'Enact the legislation, and we will comply.' This indicates that we are on the same page and in agreement on promulgating the regulation," Yayman remarked.

"Addressing the issue of labor theft and exploitation is one of the anticipated steps. The unauthorized use of content — whether it be news or creative works — constitutes a problem, as it leads to a decline in the advertising revenues of institutional entities that invest labor in producing such content."