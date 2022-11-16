Good Party calls gov’t to a more serious fight against terrorism

ANKARA

Meral Akşener, the chairwoman of the Good (İYİ) Party, has called on the government to conduct the fight against terrorism with more seriousness and take measures to protect the borders against terrorist infiltrations.

“Those who run the state should do it seriously. They should remove the threats meticulously. Because the fight against terror cannot be done in an unserious way, because the fight against terror requires a perfectly functioning state apparatus,” Akşener said in her weekly address to her parliamentary group on Nov. 16.

Criticizing the government for not taking efficient measures to prevent terror attacks, “We have to review whether those who are running the country are doing their jobs in these painful days.”

She also criticized the government for neglecting the border security and not taking measures to prevent illegal crossings by either irregular migrants or terrorists, “A state cannot tolerate a terrorist illegally entering the country and staying here in the disguise of a refugee for four months.”

There are some golden rules of the fight against terror, Akşener said “Yes, the state is responsible for detaining the perpetrators. But its main priority should be to prevent the terror attack before it occurs.”

The Good Party leader also criticized the government for slowing the internet and imposing a blackout following the deadly attack, “Those who run the state should better provide correct information to the people in a bid to prevent the spread of fear and not create an environment of despair by restricting the people’s right to be informed.”