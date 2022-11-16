Good Party calls gov’t to a more serious fight against terrorism

Good Party calls gov’t to a more serious fight against terrorism

ANKARA
Good Party calls gov’t to a more serious fight against terrorism

Meral Akşener, the chairwoman of the Good (İYİ) Party, has called on the government to conduct the fight against terrorism with more seriousness and take measures to protect the borders against terrorist infiltrations.

“Those who run the state should do it seriously. They should remove the threats meticulously. Because the fight against terror cannot be done in an unserious way, because the fight against terror requires a perfectly functioning state apparatus,” Akşener said in her weekly address to her parliamentary group on Nov. 16.

Criticizing the government for not taking efficient measures to prevent terror attacks, “We have to review whether those who are running the country are doing their jobs in these painful days.”

She also criticized the government for neglecting the border security and not taking measures to prevent illegal crossings by either irregular migrants or terrorists, “A state cannot tolerate a terrorist illegally entering the country and staying here in the disguise of a refugee for four months.”

There are some golden rules of the fight against terror, Akşener said “Yes, the state is responsible for detaining the perpetrators. But its main priority should be to prevent the terror attack before it occurs.”

The Good Party leader also criticized the government for slowing the internet and imposing a blackout following the deadly attack, “Those who run the state should better provide correct information to the people in a bid to prevent the spread of fear and not create an environment of despair by restricting the people’s right to be informed.”

Turkish, Politics,

TÜRKIYE Perpetrator of Istanbul bombing ‘always dressed in black’: Witnesses

Perpetrator of Istanbul bombing ‘always dressed in black’: Witnesses 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye calls on allies, friends to support terror fight

    Türkiye calls on allies, friends to support terror fight

  2. Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

    Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

  3. Türkiye to witness heavy rains, snowfall this week

    Türkiye to witness heavy rains, snowfall this week

  4. Perpetrator of terror attack in Istanbul caught in 10 hours

    Perpetrator of terror attack in Istanbul caught in 10 hours

  5. MHP leader calls for closure of HDP after terror attack

    MHP leader calls for closure of HDP after terror attack
Recommended
CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home

CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home
MHP leader calls for closure of HDP after terror attack

MHP leader calls for closure of HDP after terror attack
Six-party alliance condemns terror attack

Six-party alliance condemns terror attack
Six-party alliance’s leaders to meet to discuss pre-election strategies

Six-party alliance’s leaders to meet to discuss pre-election strategies
Erdoğan urges Turkic countries for joint security concept against irregular migration

Erdoğan urges Turkic countries for joint security concept against irregular migration
Prosecutor submits summary proceedings against 3 opposition lawmakers

Prosecutor submits summary proceedings against 3 opposition lawmakers
WORLD NASAs mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

ECONOMY Producer prices in agriculture up 5 pct

Producer prices in agriculture up 5 pct

The agriculture producer price index (PPI) advanced 4.59 percent in October from the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

A football team consisting of 36 children with cerebral palsy using a walker has been established in Istanbul.