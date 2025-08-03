Good Job Games raises $60 mln in Series A funding

ISTANBUL
Good Job Games, one of Türkiye’s fastest-growing mobile game developers, has successfully closed a $60 million Series A funding round led by Menlo Ventures and Anthos Capital.

The round also saw participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, bringing the company’s total funding to $83 million, just six months after securing a $23 million seed investment.

The new capital will fuel Good Job Games’ ambition to build a timeless entertainment brand centered around socially driven mobile games.

The company’s latest title, Match Villains, is a reimagining of the Match-3 genre, designed for infinite replayability and high user engagement.

With its competitive and social gameplay structure, the game aims to redefine the future of casual puzzle games.

Founder and CEO İlker Ilıcalı said, “Match-3 is already the biggest genre in mobile gaming, but the best in the category is yet to come. With Match Villains, we’re on a mission to build the most entertaining modern Match-3 game out there.”

“Good Job Games deeply understands how to keep players coming back. I know since I just finished level 2000 in the game!” said Amy Wu Martin, partner at Menlo Ventures.

 

