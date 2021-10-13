Gölova continues to grow in popularity with its nature activities

  October 13 2021

SİVAS
The lake in the Central Anatolian province of SivasGölova district has become a tourism hotspot for nature lovers, especially canoeists.

The lake, located some 170 kilometers away from the city center, attracts people interested in camping, canoeing, angling, trekking, cycling and diving.

“Gölova, the province’s least populated district, is a conjunction point of the regions of Black Sea, eastern Anatolia and the Central Anatolia,” Demirören News Agency reported in a feature story.

“In recent years, the region and the lake have become a place of interest for athletes, too,” it added.

Gölova also attracts the attention of researchers and scientists, as the region is one of the “Important Nature Areas” (INA) of the country, where some 50 endemic plant species, including great mulleins and endangered white-headed ducks, live.

Comprising a 4.8 square-kilometer area, Lake Gölova is also home to Cyprinus carpio, Bulatmai barbel and gray mullets.

“Anglers flock to the site as local authorities organize fishing contests from time to time,” the agency noted.

Gölova also welcomes bird watchers as rare species like marsh harriers, wild gooses, great white herons, pochards, Sylviidae and old-world buntings can be photographed here.

