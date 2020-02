Golds belonging Hittite, Urartu era seized in Turkey

VAN-Anadolu Agency

DHA Photo

Turkish security forces confiscated three kilograms (about 6.61 pounds) of two gold bars on Feb. 14 that dates to the ancient Hittite-Urartu civilizations, in eastern Van province.

Gendarmerie forces searched an intercity bus in the Erciş district as part of historical artifact smuggling operations.

The gold was seized in a passenger's bag on the bus.

The suspect was detained.