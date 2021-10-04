Golden Orange Film Festival kicks off

  • October 04 2021 07:00:00

Golden Orange Film Festival kicks off

ANTALYA
Golden Orange Film Festival kicks off

The 58th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, organized by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, kicked off on Oct. 2 at the Antalya Sports Center under pandemic measures.

Making a speech at the ceremony, Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek, who stayed intubated for months in hospital last year due to COVID-19, said that he was happy to be at this year’s opening ceremony of the festival.

Veteran musician Erol Evgin performed a concert at the end of the opening ceremony.

This year at the festival, where many events will take place online, movie screenings will be held only in open-air cinemas with limited participation as part of the social distancing rules.

Within the scope of the festival, a total of 1.4 million Turkish Liras of awards will be distributed to the winners of the National Feature, Documentary and Short Film, Antalya Film Forum and International Feature Film competitions.

The festival will end in a ceremony on Oct. 9.

Turkey,

WORLD Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Cultural racism 'universal problem', says Erdoğan

    Cultural racism 'universal problem', says Erdoğan

  2. Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

    Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

  3. 'Sacred Cave' in ancient Miletos awaits visitors

    'Sacred Cave' in ancient Miletos awaits visitors

  4. Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel

    Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel

  5. Parliament takes measures to prevent lawmaker stress

    Parliament takes measures to prevent lawmaker stress
Recommended
Russian ancient city has Turkish traces

Russian ancient city has Turkish traces
UK’s top ballet stars leap back into spotlight

UK’s top ballet stars leap back into spotlight
Couple aspires to establish museum for celebrating Turkish coffee culture

Couple aspires to establish museum for celebrating Turkish coffee culture
Gallipoli Underwater Park opens to diving tourism

Gallipoli Underwater Park opens to diving tourism
Paris Fashion Week channels humor, animated film for spring

Paris Fashion Week channels humor, animated film for spring
Greta Thunberg among top contenders for Nobel

Greta Thunberg among top contenders for Nobel
WORLD Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Fumio Kishida was elected Japan’s prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Oct. 4 and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks.

ECONOMY Turkey starts mass production of over 120 patrol boats

Turkey starts mass production of over 120 patrol boats

Turkey has started mass production of 122 domestically designed patrol boats to secure the country’s coasts, the project's in charge said on Oct. 3. 

SPORTS Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkey's Fazlı Eryılmaz took a bronze medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo on Oct. 3. 