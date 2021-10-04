Golden Orange Film Festival kicks off

ANTALYA

The 58th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, organized by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, kicked off on Oct. 2 at the Antalya Sports Center under pandemic measures.

Making a speech at the ceremony, Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek, who stayed intubated for months in hospital last year due to COVID-19, said that he was happy to be at this year’s opening ceremony of the festival.

Veteran musician Erol Evgin performed a concert at the end of the opening ceremony.

This year at the festival, where many events will take place online, movie screenings will be held only in open-air cinemas with limited participation as part of the social distancing rules.

Within the scope of the festival, a total of 1.4 million Turkish Liras of awards will be distributed to the winners of the National Feature, Documentary and Short Film, Antalya Film Forum and International Feature Film competitions.

The festival will end in a ceremony on Oct. 9.