Golden Boll Film Festival to be held in September

  • August 24 2021 12:38:47

Turkey’s International Golden Boll Film Festival will be held in the southern Adana province on Sept. 13-19, organizers said on Aug. 24. 

Zeydan Karalar, the mayor of Adana, who will organize the festival, said in a statement that one of Turkey's most prestigious cinematic events, the 28th edition of the festival will be held with COVID-19 measures in place.

This year's Honorary Awards will be given to Turkish actors Şerif Sezer, Haluk Bilginer and director Yavuz Turgul.

According to its website, the festival is “one of the long-established film festivals in Turkey,” and was inspired by director Yılmaz Güney, the winner of Golden Palm for Yol (1982), "at the wake of a new era which marked a divergence from the traditional cinema towards a political consciousness."

