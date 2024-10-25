Göbeklitepe artifacts to be displayed at Colosseum

ISTANBUL
Replicas of three exquisite stone artifacts from Göbeklitepe, a 12,000-year-old archaeological wonder in Şanlıurfa, were unveiled at the Colosseum in Rome on Oct. 24, where they will be displayed for six months.

The exhibition will feature replicas of the Göbeklitepe artifacts, excerpts from films presented at the Göbeklitepe Welcome Center, digital installations and informational panels.

Hosted on the second floor of the iconic Colosseum, the exhibition will run through April 20, 2025.

The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums commissioned the replicas and the Italian-subtitled films specifically for this exhibition. Turkish Airlines (THY) will transport the replicas to Rome free of charge.

An opening ceremony was held on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., attended by Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı and his Italian counterpart. Attendees were offered bread made from wheat produced in Göbeklitepe, along with baklava, Turkish delight and dishes from both Turkish and Italian cuisines.

Göbeklitepe, known as the world’s oldest temple, has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List since 2011. It was discovered in 1963 when researchers from the universities of Istanbul and Chicago began working at the site.

The ancient site has seen record numbers of visitors in recent years. The introduction of hot air balloon tours marks a significant expansion of tourism offerings in the area, providing both local and international visitors with a unique perspective on this archaeological marvel.

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
