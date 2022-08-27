Global youth summit kicks off in Kazan

KAZAN

Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and youth ministers from more than 20 countries assembled on Aug. 27 for the Kazan Global Youth Summit, an international program under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Capital 2022.

Among the topics for discussions are issues such as equal opportunities for youth, intercultural dialogue and youth migration.

Organized by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), the Ministry of Youth Affair of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, the Republic of Tatarstan “Selet,” the Kazan Global Youth Summit in the capital of Tatarstan will end on Aug. 30.

The summit, which will be organized to contribute to the development of youth policies at local, regional and global levels, will be attended by 300 participants.

Minnikhanov and Lavrov will participate in the session to be moderated by ICYF President Taha Ayhan on Aug. 28.

Among the participants are youth ministers from Iraq, Russia, Palestine, Niger, Pakistan, Cameroon, Libya, Indonesia, Uganda, deputy ministers from Azerbaijan, Iran, Madagascar, Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone, leaders of youth organizations, representatives of international organizations, opinion leaders, young entrepreneurs and representatives from the scientific community.

From Türkiye, Ayhan, General Director of the Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) Mahmut Erol Kılıç, Director General of the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC) and Nebil Dabur President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdoğan will take part as speakers.

The four-day summit will include ministerial plenary sessions, panel discussions and cultural events, topics such as equal opportunity, entrepreneurship skills and youth migration.

In the eight workshops, participants will be encouraged to generate new ideas.