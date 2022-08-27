Global youth summit kicks off in Kazan

  • August 27 2022 07:00:00

Global youth summit kicks off in Kazan

KAZAN
Global youth summit kicks off in Kazan

Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and youth ministers from more than 20 countries assembled on Aug. 27 for the Kazan Global Youth Summit, an international program under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Capital 2022.

Among the topics for discussions are issues such as equal opportunities for youth, intercultural dialogue and youth migration.

Organized by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), the Ministry of Youth Affair of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, the Republic of Tatarstan “Selet,” the Kazan Global Youth Summit in the capital of Tatarstan will end on Aug. 30.

The summit, which will be organized to contribute to the development of youth policies at local, regional and global levels, will be attended by 300 participants.

Minnikhanov and Lavrov will participate in the session to be moderated by ICYF President Taha Ayhan on Aug. 28.

Among the participants are youth ministers from Iraq, Russia, Palestine, Niger, Pakistan, Cameroon, Libya, Indonesia, Uganda, deputy ministers from Azerbaijan, Iran, Madagascar, Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone, leaders of youth organizations, representatives of international organizations, opinion leaders, young entrepreneurs and representatives from the scientific community.

From Türkiye, Ayhan, General Director of the Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) Mahmut Erol Kılıç, Director General of the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC) and Nebil Dabur President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdoğan will take part as speakers.

The four-day summit will include ministerial plenary sessions, panel discussions and cultural events, topics such as equal opportunity, entrepreneurship skills and youth migration.

In the eight workshops, participants will be encouraged to generate new ideas.

WORLD UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement
MOST POPULAR

  1. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  2. Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea

    Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea

  3. SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

    SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

  4. Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000

    Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000

  5. Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest

    Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest
Recommended
Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea

Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea
Mount Nemrut hosts int’l biennial

Mount Nemrut hosts int’l biennial
Over 440 migrants caught in İzmir in one week

Over 440 migrants caught in İzmir in one week
Ministry: Six PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized

Ministry: Six PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized
No mercy on those trying to divide Türkiye: Erdoğan

No mercy on those trying to divide Türkiye: Erdoğan
Ankara urges Athens to avoid ‘new adventures’

Ankara urges Athens to avoid ‘new adventures’
WORLD UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN member states ended two weeks of negotiations Friday without a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, an agreement that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.
ECONOMY SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

Ailing Scandinavian carrier SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July, widened its losses in the third quarter after a pilot strike, the company said on Aug. 26.
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.