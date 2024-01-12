Global warming pushes ocean temperatures off the charts: study

Global warming pushes ocean temperatures off the charts: study

WASHINGTON
Global warming pushes ocean temperatures off the charts: study

In 2023, the world's oceans took up an enormous amount of excess heat, enough to "boil away billions of Olympic-sized swimming pools," according to an annual report published Thursday.

Oceans cover 70 percent of the planet and have kept the Earth's surface livable by absorbing 90 percent of the excess heat produced by the carbon pollution from human activity since the dawn of the industrial age.

In 2023, the oceans soaked up around 9 to 15 zettajoules more than in 2022, according to the respective estimates from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Chinese Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP).

One zettajoule of energy is roughly equivalent to ten times the electricity generated worldwide in a year.

"Annually the entire globe consumes around half a zettajoule of energy to fuel our economies", according to statement.

"Another way to think about this is 15 zettajoules is enough energy to boil away 2.3 billion Olympic-sized swimming pools."

In 2023, sea surface temperature and the energy stored in the upper 2000 metres of the ocean both reached record highs, according to the study published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

The amount of energy stored in the oceans is a key indicator of global warming because it is less affected by natural climate variability than sea surface temperature.

Some of the colossal amounts of energy stored in the ocean helped make 2023, a year rife with heatwaves, droughts and wildfires, the hottest on record.

That's because the warmer the oceans gets, the more heat and moisture enters the atmosphere. This leads to increasingly erratic weather, like fierce winds and powerful rain.

Warmer sea surface temperatures are driven mostly by global warming, caused mainly by the burning of fossil fuels.

Every few years, a naturally occurring weather phenomenon, El Nino, warms the sea surface in the southern Pacific, leading to hotter weather globally. The current El Nino is expected to peak in 2024.

Conversely, a mirror phenomenon called La Nina periodically helps cool the surface of the ocean.

Increasing water temperatures and ocean salinity — also at an all-time high — directly contribute to a process of "stratification", where water separates into layers that no longer mix.

This has wide-ranging implications because it affects the exchange of heat, oxygen and carbon between the ocean and atmosphere, with effects including a loss of oxygen in the ocean.

Scientists are also concerned about the long-term capacity of the oceans to continue absorbing 90 percent of the excess heat from human activity.

rise,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

    Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

  2. CHP, DEM Party leaders discuss joint strategy for local polls

    CHP, DEM Party leaders discuss joint strategy for local polls

  3. Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

    Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

  4. MHP announces 55 more candidates for mayoral elections

    MHP announces 55 more candidates for mayoral elections

  5. Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes in Yemen

    Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes in Yemen
Recommended
Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria
Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election
Iran condemns arbitrary US, UK strikes in Yemen

Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes in Yemen

Iran seizes oil tanker off Oman in dispute with US

Iran seizes oil tanker off Oman in dispute with US
Ecuador vows to crush gangs as attacks sow terror

Ecuador vows to crush gangs as attacks sow terror
Israel faces genocide charge at UN top court

Israel faces 'genocide' charge at UN top court
WORLD Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde has become the third African nation to be declared malaria free, even as the disease continues to kill hundreds of thousands of people on the continent, the World Health Organization said Friday.
ECONOMY There may be more gas finds in Black Sea, says minister

There may be more gas finds in Black Sea, says minister

Work is underway for natural gas discoveries, and there could be more gas finds in the Black Sea, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".