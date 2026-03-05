Afghans rally against Pakistan and civilian casualties

GARDEZ
Decorating their soldiers with colorful garlands, hundreds of Afghans rallied in border provinces to decry Pakistan killing civilians and to show support for their troops battling at the frontier.

A week of border fighting between the two neighbors has killed dozens of Afghan civilians and displaced tens of thousands, according to U.N. figures.

In Gardez, the capital of eastern Paktia province, residents gathered while some waved the white flag of the Taliban government.

"Today we're out in central Paktia, Gardez, against the cruel attacks of Pakistan on Afghan civilians," said Ghamay, a demonstrator who only gave one name.

"We're out here to defend our land," he added.

At least 42 civilians have been killed and 104 wounded since Feb. 26, including children, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan reported.

Islamabad is yet to comment on civilian casualties and said its troops have killed more than 430 Afghan soldiers.

Afghanistan estimated Pakistani fatalities among troops at around 150. Casualty claims from both sides are difficult to verify independently.

Fighting erupted with an Afghan border offensive in retaliation for earlier Pakistani air strikes, which Islamabad said were targeting militants.

A rally was also held in the Gurbuz district of Khost province, which has been hit by fighting.

"Today's protest is not just for a show, we're out for those 17 martyrs in Kunar including women, children and old people," said protester Obaidullah Gurbaz.

"You can see the soldiers standing behind us for the past seven, eight days. They are hungry and thirsty but defending the country strongly," the 70-year-old added.

Afghanistan's Defense Ministry said more than 25 soldiers have been killed.

Clashes at the border have also displaced nearly 66,000 Afghans, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

