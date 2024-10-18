Global promotional efforts underway for Bosphorus bluefish

ANKARA

Authorities have initiated efforts to organize a worldwide promotion campaign for the Bosphorus bluefish, widely referred to as the prince of the Bosphorus.

TürkPatent, Türkiye's intellectual property authority, granted a geographical indication to the Bosphorus bluefish at the start of this year.

Following this development, the authorities decided to set up a dedicated website and social media account for the Bosphorus bluefish, according to the data obtained from service procurement tender designated for the promotion of the species.

In addition to the promotion efforts at international organizations and fairs, the authorities will also produce promotional videos in different languages on social media and develop a corporate branding guide for the bluefish.

In a bid to enlarge the scope of the efforts, the works will involve the creation of posters and pamphlets in this regard to highlight the Bosphorus bluefish's historical significance and glory in Istanbul's social, cultural and economic life since the Ottoman Era.

Prominent chefs, gourmets, fishermen, amateur hunters and tradespeople will contribute to the efforts as well, describing the journey of bluefish, from its capture in the Bosphorus to its presentation in dining establishments.

In addition to promoting the Bosphorus bluefish on the global stage, the authorities also aim at preventing the copying and misusing the geographical indication of the bluefish within the scope of the promotional efforts.

In harmony with the objectives of these efforts, all of the campaign’s contents and materials will be presented both in Turkish and English.