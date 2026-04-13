Global monetary system not ready for AI cyber threats: IMF

Global monetary system not ready for AI cyber threats: IMF

NEW YORK
Global monetary system not ready for AI cyber threats: IMF

The global monetary system is not prepared to address artificial intelligence's rapidly escalating risks, the IMF managing director has warned, as a new Anthropic model raises urgent cybersecurity concerns.

Kristalina Georgieva's comments on April 12 came a day before the International Monetary Fund and World Bank kick off their annual spring meetings in Washington, and after U.S. regulators last week convened an emergency meeting with top bank chiefs over the new AI model.

"We don't have the ability to — us as a world — to protect the international monetary system against massive cyber risks," she told CBS News' "Face the Nation" program.

"We are very keen to see more attention to the guardrails that are necessary to protect financial stability in a world of AI," she said, seeking global collaboration on the issue.

"Yes, this is an issue that has been addressed here in the United States, but it is an issue that easily can present itself in other parts of the world, and that is why we need people to cooperate."

Anthropic announced on April 7 that it was limiting the release of its new "Mythos" model over risks posed by its unprecedented ability to rapidly identify security vulnerabilities.

The company said it was working with a consortium of major US firms to test the model, raising concerns that foreign companies may miss out on vital safety preparations.

money, threats,

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