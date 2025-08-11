Global maritime fleet reaches $1.37 trillion value in 2024

Global maritime fleet reaches $1.37 trillion value in 2024

ISTANBUL
Global maritime fleet reaches $1.37 trillion value in 2024

The global maritime trade fleet hit a value of $1.37 trillion in 2024, with the top 10 ship-owning countries accounting for two-thirds of that total, according to a report released by the Turkish Ports Operators Association (TÜRKLİM).

The report, prepared with input from universities and member ports, highlights how sea transport—handling over 80 percent of world trade—continues to expand amid global economic growth.

Examining vessels of 100 gross tons (GT) and above by flag registry, Liberia leads with 5,215 ships and 408.4 million deadweight tons (DWT), followed by Panama at 8,338 ships and 379.8 million DWT, and the Marshall Islands with 4,273 ships and 308.5 million DWT.

Together, these three nations represented 46.5 percent of global shipping capacity in 2023.

Among ship-owning nations, Greece holds the largest share at 16.9 percent (including national and foreign flags), ahead of China at 13.3 percent and Japan at 10.4 percent.

In the container sector, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) ranked first as of February 2025, operating 886 vessels with a total capacity of 6.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

Maersk followed in second with 735 ships and 4.5 million TEU, then CMA CGM at 663 ships and 3.9 million TEU, COSCO with 515 ships and 3.3 million TEU, and Hapag-Lloyd rounding out the top five at 300 ships and 2.4 million TEU.

World seaborne trade rose 2.3 percent in 2024 to 12.63 billion tons from 12.35 billion tons the previous year.

Dry bulk led the volumes at over 5.7 billion tons, trailed by crude oil and products at 3 billion tons, containers at 1.9 billion tons, other cargo at 1.4 billion tons, and gas at 570 million tons.Between 2023 and 2024, container shipping posted the highest capacity increase, while crude oil and products saw the only decline.

The global fleet grew 3.4 percent at the beginning of 2024, reaching 2.4 billion DWT from 2.3 billion DWT.

Container ship capacity surged 7.7 percent to 329.5 million DWT from 305.8 million, while liquefied gas carriers rose 6.4 percent. Dry bulk vessels, making up 42.7 percent of total capacity, increased 3.1 percent to 1 billion DWT from 974.5 million.

The report notes a shift in trade patterns, with rising container use reducing bulk shipments, boosting the share of container and specialized vessels over general cargo ships.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

    Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

  2. Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

    Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

  3. Japanese students trained at excavations

    Japanese students trained at excavations

  4. Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

    Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

  5. A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand

    A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand
Recommended
Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt

Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt
Musk says he plans to sue Apple

Musk says he plans to sue Apple
Construction phase reached in key transport project

Construction phase reached in key transport project
Retail sales volume climbs 14.7 pct in June

Retail sales volume climbs 14.7 pct in June
Current account posts $2 bln deficit in June

Current account posts $2 bln deficit in June
German investor confidence dives in August

German investor confidence dives in August
Fintech, gaming, AI dominate Türkiyes startup investments in first half

Fintech, gaming, AI dominate Türkiye's startup investments in first half
WORLD US summit in Alaska a personal victory for Putin, Zelensky says

US summit in Alaska a 'personal victory' for Putin, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had scored a "personal victory" by getting invited to talks with Donald Trump on U.S. soil, and that the meeting further delayed sanctions on Moscow.

ECONOMY Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt

Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt

Iraq and Syria on Tuesday discussed reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline between the two countries, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿