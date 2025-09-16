Global interest in Turkish dramas spurs online degree for foreign students

ESKİŞEHİR

Anadolu University has launched an online department of Turkish language and culture for foreign students, aiming to meet the rising global interest in Turkish sparked by the worldwide success of TV dramas.

From Latin America to Asia, Turkish series such as “Yargı,” “Camdaki Kız” and “Öyle Bir Geçer Zaman Ki” have captivated millions, often depicting historical and contemporary stories.

Responding to this demand, Anadolu University’s Open Education Faculty has designed a program to offer structured, academic instruction in the Turkish language and culture.

Available exclusively to foreign students, the program combines one year of preparatory language training with a two-year associate degree. Graduates will receive internationally recognized diplomas. Registration remains open until Oct. 17.

The curriculum extends beyond language, including literature, history and cultural studies, alongside lessons drawn from Turkish traditions and daily life.

Courses will be enriched with audiovisual materials and interactive digital resources. According to university officials, most early applications are coming from Indonesia, the Balkans and Middle Eastern countries, as well as from fourth- and fifth-generation Turks abroad seeking to reconnect with their heritage.

The university already educates students in more than 50 countries online. The new program will use the same digital infrastructure to reach learners worldwide without requiring relocation.

“The global success of Turkish series has fueled a strong desire to learn Turkish and explore our culture. Our motto is simple: To teach Turkish to the world,” Rector Yusuf Adıgüzel said.