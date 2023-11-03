Global funds eye investments in Türkiye in 2024

Global private capital investors with $2 trillion assets under management (AUM) eye Türkiye to invest in 2024, a survey has showed.

While 74 percent of the senior private capital representatives participating in the survey are planning to invest in Türkiye next year, 40 percent of the participants state that Türkiye has a high weight in their AUM.

The survey on the investment climate in Türkiye was conducted at the fifth Annual Executive Briefing on Private Capital in Türkiye and Environs, organized by Globalturk Capital with the strategic partnership of the Global Private Capital Association (GPCA) and the support of the Investment Office of the Presidency.

Some 75 percent of investors see Türkiye as a tolerable-risk country in terms of investment, while 5 percent see it in the low-risk category, found the survey.

Türkiye is at the top of the list of countries in terms of AUM, where 40 percent of investors manage most of their assets as compared to similar countries, and 44 percent rank in the middle.

A vast majority of investors, 88 percent, plan to invest below the $100 million threshold, while 12 percent plan to invest above this level, according to the survey.

While the biggest concern of 44 percent of investors when investing in Türkiye is the exchange rate risk, geopolitical risks are in second place with 28 percent.

Globalturk Capital's Annual Executive Briefing was attended by over 300 members of the private capital and business community in Istanbul.

There was a great interest in this year's briefing, said Barış Öney, Globalturk Capital’s founder and managing partner.

“"In such a period dominated by adverse conditions such as climate change, geopolitical crises, contraction in world trade, and increasing global and regional risks, we are very pleased that Türkiye is on the radar screen of investors,” he said.

